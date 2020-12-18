Woman worked at Oscar Mayer, sold Avon, loved the sun

Martha Peterson was a “pretty simple person” who enjoyed gardening and sunbathing, her son said.

“In the warm months, you couldn’t keep her inside,” Brian Peterson said. “The kids at the apartments called her the ‘crazy sun lady.’ She’d lay out there for three or four hours.”

Peterson grew up on a farm in Star Valley, near Soldier’s Grove. After living for a few years in Janesville, where she worked at Parker Pen, she lived in Madison for 40 years before spending her last years in Richland Center.

In Madison, she worked for about 10 years at Oscar Mayer — in the "wiener tunnel," sorting good hot dogs from bad ones, her son said — and then sold cosmetics by walking door to door on the city's North Side.

“She did it all on her feet,” her son said. “She didn’t drive. She would walk four or five miles a day to sell her Avon.”

Peterson, 77, died from COVID-19 on Oct. 12. She was living at Harvest Guest Home, an assisted living facility in Richland Center. A car crash in 2016 broke her pelvis and caused other injuries, leading her to use a walker or wheelchair.