Woman worked at Oscar Mayer, sold Avon, loved the sun

Martha Peterson was a “pretty simple person” who enjoyed gardening and sunbathing, her son said.
“In the warm months, you couldn’t keep her inside,” Brian Peterson said. “The kids at the apartments called her the ‘crazy sun lady.’ She’d lay out there for three or four hours.”
Peterson grew up on a farm in Star Valley, near Soldier’s Grove. After living for a few years in Janesville, where she worked at Parker Pen, she lived in Madison for 40 years before spending her last years in Richland Center.
In Madison, she worked for about 10 years at Oscar Mayer — in the "wiener tunnel," sorting good hot dogs from bad ones, her son said — and then sold cosmetics by walking door to door on the city's North Side.
“She did it all on her feet,” her son said. “She didn’t drive. She would walk four or five miles a day to sell her Avon.”
Peterson, 77, died from COVID-19 on Oct. 12. She was living at Harvest Guest Home, an assisted living facility in Richland Center. A car crash in 2016 broke her pelvis and caused other injuries, leading her to use a walker or wheelchair.
After she became ill with the coronavirus in early October, she was treated at Richland Hospital before returning to Harvest, where she died. Despite her injuries, she had been relatively healthy and may have lived many more years, given that her parents lived until their late 90s, her son said.
Her daughter, Melissa Peterson, lives in Richland Center. Peterson's sister Karen Rayner is in Viroqua and her sister Rebecca Bald is in Cottage Grove.
Peterson was so careful with money that she didn’t know what to do with the significant settlement she received after the crash, her son said. When he would stop by to bring her a few groceries, she would insist on paying him back.
“She was a penny pincher,” said Brian Peterson, of Richland Center, who restores log cabins. “She could squeeze a dollar out of a dime.”
He said his mom was also known for baking, including his favorite treats: chocolate-covered Rice Crispy bars and caramel cookies with walnuts. “I’m still chubby because of those,” he said.
