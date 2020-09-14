Health officer: Sauk County coronavirus metrics improve, but precautions still necessary

“I think that if we were going to see a huge outbreak as a result of school opening, we probably would have seen it by now or in the next couple of days,” Lawther said, adding that officials are constantly re-evaluating the data and measures related to schools.

Three out of four county-wide metrics used to inform how schools should operate are under the threshold for full-person learning, but community spread remains high in the “minimal capacity” range.

Despite the apparent success so far, Lawther said he doesn’t expect schools to reopen for full in-person learning this semester.

“Overall, I’m choosing to be very optimistic with these numbers. Again, one period of time does not mean that we are out of the woods. You know, there are several things that have happened in recent times that may present us some challenges as we go forward,” he said, referencing the Labor Day holiday, and events like the Automotion Classic Car Show in Wisconsin Dells.

He estimated it will be at least another week before the county sees the full effects from any Labor Day gatherings, because symptoms can take two weeks to manifest after a person is exposed to the virus.