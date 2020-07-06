Health officials announce COVID-19 outbreak at Ho-Chunk campground in Lyndon Station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Juneau County Department of Health and the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Ho-Chunk RV Resort and Campground in Lyndon Station.

Officials from the departments said visitors to the campground on June 27 between 4 p.m. and midnight are at risk of possible exposure to the virus as part of the outbreak.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

The outbreak follows a recent trend of increased cases in Juneau County, with outbreaks at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club near Wisconsin Dells and the Juneau County Department of Human Services, and exposure events at Kwik Trip in Elroy, State Street Tap and Randall’s Uptown Bar, both in Mauston.

As of July 5, cases in Juneau County have increased to 44, with 13 active cases and 22 recovered cases, eight people released from isolation, and one death, according to county health officials.