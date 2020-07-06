Health officials announce COVID-19 outbreak at Ho-Chunk campground in Lyndon Station

The Juneau County Department of Health and the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Ho-Chunk RV Resort and Campground in Lyndon Station.
Officials from the departments said visitors to the campground on June 27 between 4 p.m. and midnight are at risk of possible exposure to the virus as part of the outbreak.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
The outbreak follows a recent trend of increased cases in Juneau County, with outbreaks at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club near Wisconsin Dells and the Juneau County Department of Human Services, and exposure events at Kwik Trip in Elroy, State Street Tap and Randall’s Uptown Bar, both in Mauston.
As of July 5, cases in Juneau County have increased to 44, with 13 active cases and 22 recovered cases, eight people released from isolation, and one death, according to county health officials.
Ho-Chunk RV Resort and Campground is remaining open as the Ho-Chunk Business Department “notes that the public may still enter Ho-Chunk RV Resort and Campground at their own risk.” Individuals who have reservations at the campground can reschedule by contacting Campground Manager Terrance Johnson at 608-432-2165 or Executive Manager John Phillip at 337-244-0623.
The outbreak at the campground occurred three days before an announcement June 30 from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the Department of Natural Resources notifying the public that Wisconsin State Parks will begin allowing groups of 50 people or less at state park campgrounds on July 13. Ho-Chunk RV Resort and Campground is not a state park campground, and is not affected by the Department of Natural Resources' decision.
State park campgrounds are putting in place additional restrictions, including requiring reservations for groups up to 50, cancelling reservations ending by July 12, and rescheduling reservations running from before July 13 through a date after July 13 to begin on July 13. Capacity limits for campgrounds and open air facilities remain in effect, while indoor group camps and enclosed shelters and amphitheaters are remaining closed.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
