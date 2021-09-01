Health officials issue consumption advisory for Petenwell fish

County officials from Juneau and neighboring counties are advising anyone who eats locally caught fish to reduce their consumption of yellow perch and crappies from the Petenwell Flowage of the Wisconsin River.

Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich, Adams County Health and Human Services Director Kelly Oleson and Wood County Health Officer and Director Susan Kunferman issued a joint advisory recommending that those who eat yellow perch and crappie from Petenwell limit to one meal per week.

“Yellow perch and crappie were found with high levels of the PFAS compound, perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS),” the health officials stated in a joint statement. “PFOS levels also triggered a consumption advisory for white bass, but an advisory for white bass at that level is already in place based on polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) contamination. Consumption of contaminated food is one of the primary pathways of PFAS exposure in humans.”

The decision follows an advisory from the Department of Natural Resources on Aug. 18 making the same recommendation for fish consumption from Petenwell.