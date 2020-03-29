Healthcare facilities in Sauk, Columbia counties take extra precautions to limit virus spread

Healthcare facilities in Sauk and Columbia counties are taking precautions to isolate potential COVID-19 cases and determine testing needs during supply shortages.
Hospitals in Sauk County — SSM St. Clare in Baraboo, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital — have triage centers where patients with respiratory symptoms are screened to determine if they need immediate medical attention, should be admitted to the hospital or should be sent home to self quarantine and treat their symptoms, said Sauk County health officer Tim Lawther.
“The point of this is to really make sure that there’s no unnecessary exposure of illness,” Lawther said. “There is somebody who is trained to triage patients who are concerned about COVID.”
In Portage, Aspirus Divine Savior has a similar protocol, with a Respiratory Care Clinic used to screen patients. Those who need to be seen for symptoms consistent with coronavirus enter through an alternative door to be screened for needed medical care.
“This allows us to protect our patients and staff by keeping separate those who have COVID-related symptoms,” said Aspirus Divine Savior spokesperson Haley Gilman. “It is best if patients call ahead in order to get instructions on where to go and allow our staff to be prepared for their arrival.”
Lawther said these screening centers allow quick determination of who needs to be tested, as testing supplies are currently in low supply and should only be used in extreme circumstances.
“The major focus here is to see whether they in fact need a test,” Lawther said. “People who have serious symptoms, those are really the only people who should be getting tested at this point. Everybody else should really be maintaining their social distance, and isolating at home. For a vast majority of people, this will get better on its own.”
As of March 27, testing needs criteria have changed to focus on critically ill, hospitalized patients, healthcare workers who have symptoms, first responders and high risk congregate settings such as a jail.
Lawther and Gilman emphasized that these triage and screening centers are not drive through or walk up testing facilities.
Aspirus Divine Savior currently has visitor restrictions in place, having all visitors screened for a fever or coronavirus symptoms prior to entering the facility.
The hospital has also postponed all elective surgeries and non-essential clinic visits.
“Our number one priority is keeping our patients and employees safe,” Gilman said.
Lawther said Sauk County is focusing on planning for future progression of the virus.
As of March 27, Sauk County reported its first coronavirus death, has 10 confirmed cases and conducted more than 800 tests. Columbia County has reported seven confirmed cases.
