Healthcare facilities in Sauk, Columbia counties take extra precautions to limit virus spread

Healthcare facilities in Sauk and Columbia counties are taking precautions to isolate potential COVID-19 cases and determine testing needs during supply shortages.

Hospitals in Sauk County — SSM St. Clare in Baraboo, Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital — have triage centers where patients with respiratory symptoms are screened to determine if they need immediate medical attention, should be admitted to the hospital or should be sent home to self quarantine and treat their symptoms, said Sauk County health officer Tim Lawther.

“The point of this is to really make sure that there’s no unnecessary exposure of illness,” Lawther said. “There is somebody who is trained to triage patients who are concerned about COVID.”

In Portage, Aspirus Divine Savior has a similar protocol, with a Respiratory Care Clinic used to screen patients. Those who need to be seen for symptoms consistent with coronavirus enter through an alternative door to be screened for needed medical care.

“This allows us to protect our patients and staff by keeping separate those who have COVID-related symptoms,” said Aspirus Divine Savior spokesperson Haley Gilman. “It is best if patients call ahead in order to get instructions on where to go and allow our staff to be prepared for their arrival.”