Hearing scheduled over Williamstown/Kekoskee future

More details about the future of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown will become clear next week.
The village of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown have scheduled a joint public hearing with officials to present and discuss a proposed intergovernmental cooperation agreement. It would deal with municipal services, sharing and apportionment of costs and services and boundary line adjustments. The details of the possible proposed plan are currently unknown.
The hearing will be the village/town hall, W3275 County Road TW, at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
"We have not yet received a proposed agreement to review," said Williamstown Clerk Karen Rouse. "Because it is a working document, I will not be authorized to share it before the public hearing."
Williamstown Chair Don Hilgendorf could not be reached for comment.
Following approval from the state, the town of Williamstown attached itself to the village of Kekoskee in 2018 and created a larger village of Kekoskee with a population of about 900 that surrounded the city of Mayville. The village pursued the boundary change so there would be enough people to govern and operate it. The city of Mayville sued, with concerns about how the change would affect the city’s growth, and was victorious before the state Supreme Court earlier this year.
The case was decided unanimously by the state Supreme Court, which ruled that the city of Mayville should have been a party to the plan to change Kekoskee and Williamstown’s borders because the change also had an impact on Mayville’s borders.
The state officially put an end to the single village in August as the case wound down in court, and Kekoskee and Williamstown have been operating as two separate municipalities since, though the village board and town board have been closely collaborating.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.