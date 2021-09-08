Hearing scheduled over Williamstown/Kekoskee future

More details about the future of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown will become clear next week.

The village of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown have scheduled a joint public hearing with officials to present and discuss a proposed intergovernmental cooperation agreement. It would deal with municipal services, sharing and apportionment of costs and services and boundary line adjustments. The details of the possible proposed plan are currently unknown.

The hearing will be the village/town hall, W3275 County Road TW, at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have not yet received a proposed agreement to review," said Williamstown Clerk Karen Rouse. "Because it is a working document, I will not be authorized to share it before the public hearing."

Williamstown Chair Don Hilgendorf could not be reached for comment.