 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hearing scheduled over Williamstown/Kekoskee future
0 Comments
alert top story

Hearing scheduled over Williamstown/Kekoskee future

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BDCFILE Kekoskee sign (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A public hearing was scheduled dealing with the future of Kekoskee and Williamstown.

 Daily Citizen file photo

More details about the future of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown will become clear next week.

The village of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown have scheduled a joint public hearing with officials to present and discuss a proposed intergovernmental cooperation agreement. It would deal with municipal services, sharing and apportionment of costs and services and boundary line adjustments. The details of the possible proposed plan are currently unknown.

The hearing will be the village/town hall, W3275 County Road TW, at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We have not yet received a proposed agreement to review," said Williamstown Clerk Karen Rouse. "Because it is a working document, I will not be authorized to share it before the public hearing."

Williamstown Chair Don Hilgendorf could not be reached for comment.

Following approval from the state, the town of Williamstown attached itself to the village of Kekoskee in 2018 and created a larger village of Kekoskee with a population of about 900 that surrounded the city of Mayville. The village pursued the boundary change so there would be enough people to govern and operate it. The city of Mayville sued, with concerns about how the change would affect the city’s growth, and was victorious before the state Supreme Court earlier this year.

The case was decided unanimously by the state Supreme Court, which ruled that the city of Mayville should have been a party to the plan to change Kekoskee and Williamstown’s borders because the change also had an impact on Mayville’s borders.

The state officially put an end to the single village in August as the case wound down in court, and Kekoskee and Williamstown have been operating as two separate municipalities since, though the village board and town board have been closely collaborating.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beasley, Nolan David
Obituaries

Beasley, Nolan David

DEKALB, Ill.—Sweet and gentle, courageous and strong are words to describe how Nolan David Beasley lived and how he shall be remembered foreve…

+2
Dunse, Arlan Carl
Obituaries

Dunse, Arlan Carl

BARABOO—Arlan Carl Dunse, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021, at Oak Park Place. The son of Carl and Celia (Buelow) Dunse, he wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News