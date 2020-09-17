Heather Gove appointed as county HHS director, Chairman Vern Gove abstains

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heather Gove was approved to serve as Columbia County’s new Health and Human Service (HHS) director in a 23-0-1 vote at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Gove, a licensed social worker and professional counselor, most recently worked at Aspen Family Counseling in Portage. Gove was formerly employed as a social worker in the county’s HHS department.

“I just want to thank the county for this opportunity, the opportunity to come back to Columbia County,” said Gove said. “I’m really excited about it and look forward to working with each and every one of you and getting to know people in the community and HHS.”

Gove is the daughter-in-law of board Chairman Vern Gove, of Portage. Vern Gove handed over chairmanship of the hiring committee to First Vice Chairman James Foley, of Arlington. Vern Gove left the boardroom during discussion and abstained from voting on the subject at Wednesday’s meeting.

Foley said Vern Gove did not participate in the hiring process and handed leadership of the process to Foley while his daughter-in-law was being considered for the position.