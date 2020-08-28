Heavy storms cause major flooding in Portage, Columbia County: Sauk County with no major issues

“It’s a mess out here in Swan Lake,” Jelinek said.

Swan Lake is currently the only body of water with a slow no wake order in Columbia County.

There were no reports of major flooding in Sauk County, he said. A call to dispatch around 8 a.m. indicated there were no road closures either. Sauk County received heavy rain that began around 7:30 p.m. The torrential downpour caused large pools along main streets within Baraboo and driver visibility was severely limited.

Jelinek said a bulletin sent around noon from the National Weather Service indicated that there is still a possibility of flash flooding, but new projections indicate that the chance of incoming storms causing safety hazards was diminishing.

“The concern is that we’ve had a tremendous amount of water and it’s not going to take much to cause flash flooding,” Jelinek said.

Johnson recommends residents that live in low areas move important boxes or items to higher ground to protect against damage if their home begins taking on water. She also recommends that residents are prepared with a “go bag” packed with extra clothes, medication and necessary items in the event they have to leave home due to flooding.

“That’s one of the biggest things, is just be prepared. Get stuff up to the main level, so they don’t have to react if it does flood,” said Johnson. “If they do live in an area where they know they may have to evacuate, have a to go back ready to go so they can grab and go if need be.”

