Helen’s Kitchen in Waupun closes after 43 years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAUPUN — Helen’s Kitchen is an institution in Waupun, not in a cold and unfriendly way, but in the warm and welcoming manner in which it has served the community for the past 43 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors permanently. The coronavirus has created an economic hardship that we can’t see a way back from,” wrote the founder’s granddaughter recently in an online post. “Thank you everyone for your patronage throughout the years with my grandma, my mom, and then myself owning the restaurant. It has truly been a pleasure serving you.”

John and Helen Aalpoel opened the restaurant in November of 1977. At that time they were located on Fond du Lac Street. Within a few years they had outgrown that location and in February of 1980 moved to 1116 W. Main St., in the Park View Plaza. In 1986, the couple sold the restaurant to their daughter and her husband, Marilyn and Mike Ford. Marilyn and Mike ran the restaurant until 2014. On May 18, 2014, the restaurant was sold to Mike and Marilyn’s daughter and her husband, Melanie and Erick Gerritson.

Throughout its history the women of the family ran it while the men played the roles of handymen, helpers and emotional supporters.

Helen opened her restaurant more as an entrepreneur than a chef.