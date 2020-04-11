Helen’s Kitchen in Waupun closes after 43 years

WAUPUN — Helen’s Kitchen is an institution in Waupun, not in a cold and unfriendly way, but in the warm and welcoming manner in which it has served the community for the past 43 years.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors permanently. The coronavirus has created an economic hardship that we can’t see a way back from,” wrote the founder’s granddaughter recently in an online post. “Thank you everyone for your patronage throughout the years with my grandma, my mom, and then myself owning the restaurant. It has truly been a pleasure serving you.”
John and Helen Aalpoel opened the restaurant in November of 1977. At that time they were located on Fond du Lac Street. Within a few years they had outgrown that location and in February of 1980 moved to 1116 W. Main St., in the Park View Plaza. In 1986, the couple sold the restaurant to their daughter and her husband, Marilyn and Mike Ford. Marilyn and Mike ran the restaurant until 2014. On May 18, 2014, the restaurant was sold to Mike and Marilyn’s daughter and her husband, Melanie and Erick Gerritson.
Throughout its history the women of the family ran it while the men played the roles of handymen, helpers and emotional supporters.
Helen opened her restaurant more as an entrepreneur than a chef.
“It’s not because of her love to cook, I know that,” said Melanie with a laugh. “Just like me, she owned a restaurant so she didn’t have to cook.”
Grandma had caught the hospitality bug working at Hopps Family Restaurant (now The Goose Shot at 5 W Main St.). Helen’s first location could only accommodate about 30 people, while their next – until current — had room for 160. The leased space included a banquet room. Dozens of local groups met there, wedding rehearsal dinners were held there and family gatherings were welcomed.
Although Helen and her husband were both Dutch, there was nothing ethnic about the fare. That is with the exception of their Dutch apple pie — with a sweet crumb topping rather than a crust. It was undoubtedly their most popular dessert.
“Good home cooking was our specialty,” said Melanie.
The eatery served breakfast, lunch and dinner, and featured Friday night fish fries and Saturday night all-you-can-eat chicken. Daily specials included a renowned meatloaf. It also baked its own pies, breads, cinnamon rolls and other treats.
The passion of hospitality that had led Helen and Marilyn – and other members of the family as well – to dedicate their lives to the enterprise started to wane due to a number of factors.
“My brother was going to run it and I was going to do the background stuff – the paperwork and things like that,” said Melanie. “After a year and a half he decided it wasn’t for him. My husband and I wanted to keep the family tradition going, so even though we both have full-time jobs we tried as well. Now, with the Coronavirus, we’re barely hanging on.”
Another challenge has been the number of new restaurants in Waupun. Melanie guesses that there were three restaurants when Helen’s Kitchen opened. Now there are dozens of options in or near Waupun. When mother Marilyn was running the restaurant in the mid-1990s to early 2000s there were 3,500 to 4,000 customers a week. Recent numbers show 1,800 to 2,000 customers a week.
“That’s still a lot of customers, but half of what she was getting then,” Melanie said. “We certainly weren’t in it to make a lot of money, I can tell you that.”
Melanie and Erick had hoped to sell the business and to insure that their employees could keep their jobs. Brenda Huezinga, for example, had started working for Helen and has been a loyal employee through it all. The restaurant recently employed as many as 40 people, providing first jobs for countless students and other locals. The COVID 19 pandemic dashed those hopes. With the ongoing pressures of both owners’ jobs a tough decision had to be made.
“We’re proud to have been a regular stop for many townspeople as well as those who just pass through time to time,” said Melanie. “There’s where the guilt comes in. It was a huge part of the community and our family. We’ll certainly miss it and our customers as much or more than they will.”
