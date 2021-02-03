Help may be on the way for rural Wisconsinites struggling with slow internet

More help might be on the way for those in Wisconsin with snaillike internet.

After a tough 2020 in which many students endured remote learning and adults had to work from home, Gov. Tony Evers declared 2021 “The Year of Broadband Access” in his State of the State speech earlier this month. He proposed $200 million in state grants for the expansion of high-speed internet and aid for poor residents to pay for it.

In the nation’s capital, Congress squeezed $3.2 billion into the huge December pandemic relief bill to help more people get high-speed internet.

Evers’ proposal would be a significant increase in state spending for broadband. He is essentially asking the legislature, which writes the budget, to give $150 million to private companies, cooperatives and municipalities to provide high-speed internet to residents who don’t already have it.

The governor also proposed $40 million for helping low-income residents pay for broadband.