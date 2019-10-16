The Sauk County Board voted Tuesday to replace the flood-damaged dam in Hemlock County Park in La Valle.
The dam was constructed in 1964 and forms Hemlock Slough. It sustained heavy damage during floods in August and September 2018. The decision to replace the dam comes after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave an administrative order to repair or remove the dam.
“We’ve considered all the alternatives including not only repairing the dam, but removing the dam and consequences that would have on the surrounding land,” said Supervisor Marty Krueger of Reedsburg. “This park is a large part of the La Valle community and that resonated at the committee level. I believe the vote was unanimous at the committee to recommend to the full board the dam be replaced.”
The board also approved the county's land resources and environment department to apply for the DNR municipal dam grant, which could cover up to 50 percent of the first $400,000 spent on construction, and up to 25 percent of any additional $400,000 in repairs, according to the approved resolution.
The county has budgeted $250,000 out of its 2020 capital improvements budget to cover replacement costs, whether the county receives grant funds or not.
Krueger said a removal and repair feasibility study done on the dam projected the cost to replace it at about $170,000, half of which would be covered by grant funds if the county is approved. The cost to remove the damaged dam is estimated to be about $119,000.
At the meeting, residents from La Valle spoke in support of replacing the dam.
La Valle Town Board member Heidi Geils encouraged the board to replace the dam and said the park where the dam is located provides recreational opportunities in the town.
“We are all in support of replacing Hemlock Dam,” said Geils. “It was a perfect little recreation spot, it’s not a big spot, it’s a nice, little, quiet spot. A lot of kids learned to fish, canoe and kayak there. It also has an ADA fishing pier and an ADA restroom, so it’s a perfect spot for people with disabilities.
Residents and families from La Valle also spoke about the recreational uses for Hemlock Park, and the importance of having a space like that in a small community like La Valle.
“I’m here to represent the younger generation of the village of La Valle. We live in a very small community with very old values,” said La Valle resident Sara May. “Getting rid of it would mean I have no place to take Bristol to teach her how to fish, to teach her how to swim or to ride her bike there. We still live in a community where it’s safe to ride a bike because we all look out for each other. Losing Hemlock would be another dagger to family values.”
