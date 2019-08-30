Leatherberry Acres has a few new outdoor options to offer customers this fall season.
The interactive Baraboo farm will introduce a hemp maze, the first in the state, according to owner Tyler Leatherberry. The maze features 4 acres of organic industrial hemp that attendees can wander through, while viewing educational signs about the plant.
Leatherberry said he was inspired to grow the hemp maze as way to teach people about the differences between hemp and marijuana plants. Hemp and CBD plants are bred to be genetically different from marijuana plants. Industrial hemp and CBD oil plants do not have high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that gets people high.
“I wanted to educate the public on what hemp is about. Everybody thinks that hemp is marijuana,” Leatherberry said. “It’s in the same family but the THC is bred out, but people don’t know that. They all think we are growing pot.”
Leatherberry is licensed to grow both industrial hemp and CBD oil plants, and is required to keep the THC levels under .3% for it to be certified as usable by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
After their season is over, Kara Lee Leatherberry said they plan to harvest the maze and send it to a processor, where it will be turned into different biodegradable products.
“Our processor is working on a bunch of different things. He’s trying to get hemp plastic, biodegradable straws going,” Kara Lee Leatherberry said. “He’s got his hands in all different things, fiber products, paper products.”
Leatherberry said the original response from the public about plans for the hemp maze were somewhat negative, but have improved as people visited the farm and learned about the plant.
“I think 95 percent of the response has been positive,” she said. “Which is really encouraging.”
In addition to the hemp maze, the farm will add two more sunflower mazes to accommodate demand for sunflowers past their peak growing time in August. In past years, the farm only featured one maze, which died out by the end of August.
The Leatherberrys staggered the planting of the three mazes over 12 acres, and expect to have sunflowers until the first week of October.
While the farm has a few new options for attendees this season, it also features a corn maze, zipline and pumpkin cannon, along with a petting zoo and other interactive family friendly activities.
The fall season started Aug. 10 and is expected to continue until about mid-September. September hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday and Sunday. Group tours are available Tuesday through Thursday.
