Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

Customers are being notified that Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by telephone or paper, not in-person.

Service centers reopen Monday, in-person customer service will be restricted, by appointment only, to new driver licenses, issuing identification cards. To make an appointment, customers can use the Driver License Guide at wisconsindmv.gov/dlguide to begin the paperwork and submit it electronically. Customers with questions may call Driver Services at 608-264-7447.