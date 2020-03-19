Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19.
- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Childcare settings have been restricted in size. Centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time effective today. The closure will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared.
- Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has closed the MMC-BD Café to the public, and those who are visiting patients in the hospital may have meals delivered to patient rooms.
- The MMC-BD Chiropractic and Sleep Centers, massage and foot clinic services and Saturday walk-in screening mammograms are closed indefinitely.
For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
- Moraine Park Technical College is extending the suspension of all in-person classes and closing for non-essential employees through April 12. During this time, all face-to-face classes and services to both our students and the community are suspended. Moraine Park will continue services and instruction in a virtual environment as possible. All classes that can be taught in a fully online format will begin March 30, including the online classes that have not yet started. Spring semester face-to-face classes resume April 20. For more information, visit morainepark.edu/coronavirus.
- The city of Waupun has closed the following facilities to the public until further notice: Waupun Senior Center, Waupun Public Library and Waupun Community Center.
- Access to Waupun Public Safety Building is restricted. Access to Waupun Public Works Garage is restricted to deliveries only.
- Access to Waupun Utilities is restricted to visitors. Staff are available at the drive-up window. Waupun City Hall access is restricted with the exception of early voting and/or voter registration in the main lobby area of City Hall.
- Facility rentals of all public facilities are cancelled until further notice. Those with rentals will be contacted.
- City staff are working in all buildings and are available to take questions by phone or email. A directory of city staff emails and phone numbers available at cityofwaupun.org.
- Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the Spring Election Candidates Forum scheduled for April 1. Voters are encouraged to utilize absentee ballots.
- Rep. Mark Born (R –Beaver Dam) has cancelled district office hours scheduled for Friday and April 3. He encourages constituents to reach out directly to his office via phone or email with any questions or concerns. His office in the Capitol will be closed to visitors until further notice. The office will still be available to assist constituents with whatever issues they might have via phone or e-mail.
- Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Friday and is limiting in-person services beginning March 23. Driver licenses that expire during COVID-19 public health emergency automatically extended 60 days. Late fees will be waived. The driver record, visible to law enforcement, will show the extension and that the driver license is valid. All driver skills tests are cancelled until further notice.
Customers are being notified that Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by telephone or paper, not in-person.
Service centers reopen Monday, in-person customer service will be restricted, by appointment only, to new driver licenses, issuing identification cards. To make an appointment, customers can use the Driver License Guide at wisconsindmv.gov/dlguide to begin the paperwork and submit it electronically. Customers with questions may call Driver Services at 608-264-7447.