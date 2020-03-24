Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19.
- The city of Beaver Dam has declared that a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Beaver Dam Police Department announced that Wednesday staff members will read children’s books on Facebook Live. Books age appropriate for kindergarten through second grade children will be read at 11 a.m. and for those in grades three through four at noon.
- Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will not allow visitors to its facilities until further notice with the exception of one birth partner per delivering mother; end-of-life situations — two adult visitors; if a patient is a minor child they will be accompanied by one parent or guardian.
All patients and visitors will be required to have coverings like masks, bandanas, scarves, etc. over their noses and mouths before they can enter.
For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update or call 33-981-0711. If a Dodge County resident and a candidate for testing, call 1-877-998-0022.
- Dodge County Administration and the Dodge County Public Health Officer have restricted public access to county buildings until further notice.
Administration Building. 127 E. Oak St., offers limited public access through the Miller Street entrance. The public will be limited to the first floor lobby area and adjoining meeting rooms. This entrance is ADA accessible. All other entrances are closed. Anyone entering this building must check in at the Information Window. Services provided remain available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., however, if personal interaction is required, contact the appropriate department in advance for an appointment. The public is encouraged to utilize alternate means of obtaining services such as, phone, email or mail. For general information, call 920-386-3600.
Justice Facility, 210 W. Center Street is open only for essential functions and hearings. For general information, call 920-386-3570.
Sheriff Office, 124 West St., lobby remains open for urgent matters and emergencies. For general information, call, 920-386-3726.
Dodge County Jail & Detention Facility, 216 W. Center St., closed to the public.
Henry Dodge Office Building, 199 Highway DF, restricted access to the ground floor lobby. Anyone entering this building must check in at the main reception point. For questions, call 920-386-3500.
Dodge County Highway Department, 211 E. Center St., restricted, limited access to the entrance lobby.
Many services are available at co.dodge.wi.gov.
- Gov. Tony Evers today issued Emergency Order #11, suspending several utility-related administrative rules, paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to temporarily order further consumer protections amid the COVID-19 public health emergency: stop utility disconnection for nonpayment for all customers, including commercial, industrial, and farm accounts; cease assessing late fees to customer accounts; halt the practice of requiring deposits from customers for reconnection of service; allow deferred payment agreements for all customers who request them; remove any administrative barriers for customers establishing or reestablishing utility service; and authorize water utilities to provide budget billing arrangements to customers. Electric and natural gas utilities are allowed to do this under current rules.
- Gov. Tony Evers reminds Wisconsinites to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, urging the public to stay home as much as they are able to help protect the health and safety of Wisconsin’s healthcare workers.
- Both federal and Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates are automatically extended to July 15. Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster.
- Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online at revenue.wi.gov.
