Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

All patients and visitors will be required to have coverings like masks, bandanas, scarves, etc. over their noses and mouths before they can enter.

Administration Building. 127 E. Oak St., offers limited public access through the Miller Street entrance. The public will be limited to the first floor lobby area and adjoining meeting rooms. This entrance is ADA accessible. All other entrances are closed. Anyone entering this building must check in at the Information Window. Services provided remain available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., however, if personal interaction is required, contact the appropriate department in advance for an appointment. The public is encouraged to utilize alternate means of obtaining services such as, phone, email or mail. For general information, call 920-386-3600.