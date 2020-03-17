Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

The Daily Citizen office at 805 Park Ave. is closed to the public. To contact our staff: Subscription and delivery concerns, call 1-866-884-2126 or email DC-Circulation@wiscnews.com; Editorial: DC-news@wiscnews.com; Advertising: 608-252-6092 or email szeinemann@madison.com

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen will discontinue the calendar of events and church listing page until further notice.

All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. Critical services will be provided. Online services at socialsecurity.gov are available as are phone services at the offices.

The Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Earth Day cleanup and activities scheduled for April 25 have been cancelled. A ceremonial tree planting will be held outside the Dodge County Center for the Arts building at 130 W. Maple Ave., although a time has yet to be determined. E-cycling is still scheduled for that day, provided through Dodge County Habitat for Humanity, although details are not yet available.

Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services has closed The Watermark, cancelled programs for all ages and cancelled all building reservations at The Watermark, Tahoe Building and Crystal Beach Building until further notice. BDCAS Pickleball and Woodshop programs held at the school district are cancelled effective through April 17.

With COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is asking its customers to use its many online tax and other service tools at revenue.wi.gov rather than in-person visits to its customer service centers.