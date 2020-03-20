Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

Kohl’s has temporarily closed its stores nationwide. The company will continue to serve its customers through Kohls.com and Kohl’s App and will ship their desired items directly to their homes. Kohl’s will provide further updates, including news on store reopenings, at Corporate.Kohls.com.

Goodwill Store & Donation Centers have closed for shopping until further notice. The donation doors remain open. To maintain social distancing, just pull into the drive-thru, remain in your vehicle and an attendant will remove the items. Drive-thru donations will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the majority of our Goodwill retail locations.

Dodge County departments located in the Administration Buildinq, l27 E. Oak St., Juneau, remain open to serve the public during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday. Should the public have business in other county buildings, please contact the department directly. Dodge County departments in the Administration Building recommend calling in advance with questions, 920-386-3600; using available online resources at co.dodge.wi.gov or only sending the person in need of service to enter the building. Access to the Administration Building is subject to change by order of the County Board chair or Dodge County Public Health officer.

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Pharmacy, 705 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam, will continue to refill prescriptions, but will no longer accept walk-up customers until further notice. In lieu of counter pickup, the pharmacy will offer delivery, mail-out and curbside pickup. Curbside pick-up services will be reserved for acute and immediate needs. Dedicated parking spaces are located in the physician parking lot to the north of the Vita Park Medical Building, and those picking up prescriptions will be prompted to call the pharmacy at 920-356-0040 when they arrive. A pharmacy employee will then deliver the prescription(s). The delivery service radius will expand beyond Beaver Dam to include the surrounding areas. For more information, call 920-356-0040.