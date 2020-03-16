Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

Polls for the April 7 election will be open and staff are preparing safety precautions to conduct the election. Residents are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. To register to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov. Registration must be complete by Wednesday. After that, registration is available in person or at the polls. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov by clicking "Vote Absentee." This request must be made no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election in order for an absentee ballot to be mailed to the requestor.