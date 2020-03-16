Here are the latest virus related closures and announcements

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19.
- Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services is closing The Watermark, including all evening and weekend programming and rentals. The Watermark closure is effective through March 29. The senior bowling league and pool program are also cancelled during this time period. Additionally, all BDCAS sponsored programs held at the school district are cancelled through April 17.
- Waupun has closed its senior center, community center and library. The library staff will accept phone calls during regular business hours, weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Curbside pickup will be available for checking out materials or using the library’s wireless printing or faxing services.
- The fourth annual Global Fair co-hosted by Wayland Academy and the Beaver Dam Community Library with the theme, “A celebration of diversity. A cultivation of peace," has transitioned to an online event hosted at cityofbeaverdam.com/library. The website will feature a variety of presentations, art works, and writings from community groups and Wayland students highlighting the array of cultural heritage in the community.
- Gathering Source Food Pantry, 209 S. Main St., Reeseville, is closed to the public until further notice. Food pantry hours will continue on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. The food pantry is going to curbside service to distribute pre-packaged food. There will be two spaces in front of the building to be used for food pickup. Volunteers will ask for information and provide boxes of food according to household size. Distribution of frozen products will continue.
- Dodgeland will deliver weekend meal packs to households with children registered for this program. In addition, The Gathering Source is providing food to Dodgeland for distribution to those households receiving weekend meal packs. Specific questions may be emailed to info@thegatheringsource.org.
- Waupun Memorial Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions including no visitors to the Intensive Care Unit, unless in end-of-life care situations; no visitors to hospital inpatients, unless in end-of-life situations; only one primary support person in Women & Infants; only essential caregivers allowed to accompany patients in clinic; limited visitors in emergency department and none younger than age 16. All visitors will be screened and must be in good health with no signs of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, and must be age 16 or older.
- Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has cancelled any organization-sponsored events or activities where more than 50 people would attend until further notice. Other updates include closing its gift shop and sports fitness center. Information on refunds for sports fitness center members will be made available in the near future. For more information, call the center at 920-887-4114. Visitor restrictions to Hillside Manor, Eagle’s Wings and Remembrance Home will not allow visitors until further notice, outside of end-of-life circumstances. The MMC-BD Café will suspend all self-serve food items like soups and salads and offer additional pre-packaged options. For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
Polls for the April 7 election will be open and staff are preparing safety precautions to conduct the election. Residents are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. To register to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov. Registration must be complete by Wednesday. After that, registration is available in person or at the polls. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov by clicking "Vote Absentee." This request must be made no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election in order for an absentee ballot to be mailed to the requestor.
Waupun Memorial Hospital is reviewing elective surgical and other procedures or annual well checks, and will contact patients directly if they are cancelled; walk-in mammograms have been cancelled at the hospital and Ripon Medical Center; endocrinology services have been cancelled for two weeks and will then be reassessed; diabetic group classes are cancelled for one week and then will be reassessed; ID Services, Anticoagulation Management Services, Ambulatory Infusion and Home Infusion services will continue as usual. Gift shops at both facilities are closed until further notice.