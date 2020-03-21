Here is an updated information about Sauk County closures and more

A number of organizations are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is best to call first prior to visiting a business or keeping an appointment.
- Madison College is extending the closure of all facilities until May 15. All facilities district-wide will remain closed. Classes will resume in online delivery formats as appropriate and whenever possible beginning March 30. All college-wide activities are canceled until May 15.
- Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific courses from their faculty before March 30. For more information, visit madisoncollege.edu.
- The Village of Sauk City has declared that emergency conditions exist; and the emergency has required closures and modifications to municipal operations and has required and may continue to require the Village to extend and commit financial, labor, and material resources and coordinate with other communities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; and the Declaration of Local State of Emergency is imposed for 60 days, which may be extended by the Village Board of Sauk City, and that Village resources shall be made available as necessary to ensure the continuation of core Village services in the midst of the pandemic.
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville has suspended face-to-face classes at all campuses and will shift to alternative delivery of courses through the end of the 2020 spring semester.
- The updated schedule is as follows:
- March 13-29: Extended spring break
- March 30-April 9: Classes in alternative delivery
- April 10-13: April break
- April 14-May 22: Classes in alternative delivery
- For more information, visit uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.