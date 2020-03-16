Here is an updated information about Sauk County closures and more

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo visitor restrictions being implemented include limits of one support person visit per day; all visitors must be in good health with no signs of a respiratory infection and must be 16 years or older; exceptions will be made during special circumstances, including end of life. Patients to Dean Medical Group locations should consider limiting the number of support people who come to appointments; if seeking care for any infections, consider using the Virtual Visit service at ssmhealth.com/virtualvisit. Volunteers are also asked to stay home and all support groups have been cancelled.

SSM Health Long-Term Care facilities, including St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, will not allow any individuals in the facilities unless it is a special situation, such as end of life. Visitation will be restricted if signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection; in the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness; international travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission; residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring. Volunteers are also asked to stay home and all support groups have been cancelled.

The Baraboo Public Library will be closed, to re-open April 6 if conditions have improved. Due dates will be extended during the closure, so no fines will be assessed during this time. The drive-up book drop may be closed. LINKCat and Overdrive will still be available at baraboopubliclibrary.org.