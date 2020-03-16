Here is an updated information about Sauk County closures and more

A wide variety of organizations are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is best to call first prior to visiting a business or keeping an appointment.
On Monday, Baraboo School District announced it will be open Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. for students and families to pick up any personal items.
Student medication can be picked up from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesda in each building’s front main office. Contact Director of Student Services Michele Yates-Wickus at myates-wickus@barabooschools.net if unable to pick up medications at that time,
There will be no parent-teacher conferences at that time as originally scheduled. Parents/Guardians are encouraged to access their student's progress online through the Infinite Campus parent portal.
Each school’s library will be open from Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. so students can check out materials.
Students in grades 7-12 are asked to retrieve their Chromebooks and chargers to take home with them. Students in 4th and 5th grades can pick their Chromebooks up from their classroom teachers. Students in 6th grade will receive Chromebooks from their first hour classroom teacher.
In the event that a student needs tech support, call 608-355-3968 or email echservices@barabooschools.net .
All Chromebooks can connect to the home internet using Wi-Fi. If you don’t have access to the internet at home, Spectrum is offering free access to broadband and Wi-Fi for students without access for 60 days. (To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395).
Pick up of personal items will be between 4 - 6 p.m. at St. Clare, Children’s Day Center, Bear-A-Boo Daycare. Items can be picked up from Renewal Unlimited from noon to 6 p.m.
Other organizations also made announcements Monday:
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo visitor restrictions being implemented include limits of one support person visit per day; all visitors must be in good health with no signs of a respiratory infection and must be 16 years or older; exceptions will be made during special circumstances, including end of life. Patients to Dean Medical Group locations should consider limiting the number of support people who come to appointments; if seeking care for any infections, consider using the Virtual Visit service at ssmhealth.com/virtualvisit. Volunteers are also asked to stay home and all support groups have been cancelled.
SSM Health Long-Term Care facilities, including St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, will not allow any individuals in the facilities unless it is a special situation, such as end of life. Visitation will be restricted if signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection; in the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness; international travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission; residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring. Volunteers are also asked to stay home and all support groups have been cancelled.
The Baraboo Public Library will be closed, to re-open April 6 if conditions have improved. Due dates will be extended during the closure, so no fines will be assessed during this time. The drive-up book drop may be closed. LINKCat and Overdrive will still be available at baraboopubliclibrary.org.
Absentee Ballots and Voter Registration at nursing homes and/or assisted living facilities prior to the April 7 Election have been cancelled. The clerk's office for the city of Baraboo will process the absentee requests on file and ballots will be mailed to residents. Ballots will need to be returned by 8 p.m. on election day. Residents can register at MyVote - https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us until March 18, in the clerk’s office until 5 p.m. April 3, or at the polls on Election Day. The voter will be required to show proof of residency. Registered residents can request an absentee ballot by completing the Absentee Request form at cityofbaraboo.com/clerk. Send a copy of a Photo ID with the absentee request to city of Baraboo, Attn: Clerk’s Office, 101 South Blvd., Baraboo, WI 53913. For questions, call 608-355-2700.