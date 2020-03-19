Here is an updated information about Sauk County closures and more

A number of organizations are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is best to call first prior to visiting a business or keeping an appointment.
- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
- Childcare settings have been restricted in size. Centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time effective today. The closure will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared.
- All bars and restaurants shall close in the State of Wisconsin—only take-out or delivery options can be offered. Schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare is postponing elective surgeries and procedures beginning Friday for the next two weeks. Elective surgery schedules will be reviewed each week after the two-week hiatus to determine when surgeries will resume. Patients whose appointments have been cancelled will be contacted. For more information, patients should contact their physician. Emergency surgical care will continue.
- Childcare options for the staff effected by school closures is needed. If anyone is available to watch the child of a health care provider, consider helping by visiting, saukprairiehealthcare.org/childcare.
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare is restricting visitors to all of its facilities to one symptom-free visitor/primary support per patient at one time.
- For hospital inpatient/overnight areas, a designated visitor/primary support person remain the same within a 24-hour period; no limit to the number of visitors at the bedside of someone near end-of-life, as long as those visitors are symptom-free; all visitors are required to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting patient’s room; visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit—once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the building.
- For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/coronavirus-covid-19.
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo and Baraboo/Dells Dean Medical Offices will postpone non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and medical procedures. Care teams are reaching out to affected patients.
- Patients seeking care for conditions like an ear infection, urinary tract infection or other common issues are encouraged to use Virtual Visit service at ssmhealth.com/virtualvisit.
- Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on Friday and is limiting in-person services beginning March 23. Driver licenses that expire during COVID-19 public health emergency a
- utomatically extended 60 days. Late fees will be waived. The driver record, visible to law enforcement, will show the extension and that the driver license is valid. All driver skills tests are cancelled until further notice.
- Customers are being notified that Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by telephone or paper, not in-person.
- Service centers reopen Monday, in-person customer service will be restricted, by appointment only, to new driver licenses, issuing identification cards. To make an appointment, customers can use the Driver License Guide at wisconsindmv.gov/dlguide to begin the paperwork and submit it electronically. Customers with questions may call Driver Services at 608-264-7447.