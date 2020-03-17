Here is an updated information about Sauk County closures and more

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, the Baraboo News Republic will discontinue the calendar of events and the church listing page until further notice.

All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. Critical services will be provided. Online services at socialsecurity.gov are available as are phone services at the offices..

Meadow Ridge Senior Living has closed its campus to non-essential visitors. Families and friends are encouraged to keep in contact with their loved one via phone, cards, or technology such as email, FaceTime and Skype. Staff members are being screened at the beginning of each shift before they’re allowed to work. For questions about visiting a loved one, contact Heather Godemann at 608-356-8770.

Sauk County Emergency Management announced that with the onset of COVID 19 many of ADRC's volunteer drivers are unable to assist due to childcare and other issues. ADRC is looking for volunteers who are willing to deliver meals to residents that cannot get out of their home. Please call ADRC at 608-355-3289.

With COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is asking its customers to use its many online tax and other service tools at revenue.wi.gov rather than in-person visits to its customer service centers. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Wisconsin visit https://govstatus.egov.com/wi-covid-19.