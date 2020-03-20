Here is an updated information about Sauk County closures and more

A number of organizations are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is best to call first prior to visiting a business or keeping an appointment.
- SSM Health at Home Medical Equipment is closing retail store locations in Madison, Baraboo, Janesville, Reedsburg and Prairie du Sac. Equipment and supplies for patients will be provided through delivery and shipment. SSM Health at Home’s home health and hospice teams will continue to see patients and provide care as they are able. For more information, call 800-924-2273.
- The Sauk County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds offices have closed its doors temporarily. Staff is still available to assist over the phone or online. These temporary procedures will be re-evaluated on April 2.
- The temporary procedures now in place are as follows:
- Clerk: County Clerk Rebecca Evert’s office will suspend the issuance of passports. If necessary to obtain a marriage license, call to schedule an appointment. The April 7 election will proceed. For more information, call 608-355-3286, email countyclerk@saukcountywi.gov or visit sauk.wi.us/countyclerk.
- Treasurer: County Treasurer Elizabeth Geoghegan encourages the public to pay taxes and request information through mail, email or other electronic options available online at co.sauk.wi.us/treasurer. If unable to use those methods, call 608-355-3275 to make an appointment. For more information, call or email treasurer@saukcountywi.gov.
- Register of Deeds: Register of Deeds Brent Bailey will continue to process vital records applications. Applications will be available outside the door. Customers may complete the application and submit it with ID and payment under the door. Please allow 20 minutes for processing.
- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending all public involvement meetings and open houses for design and construction projects. The meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible. WisDOT is reviewing options for alternative meeting formats.
- The Baraboo School District will provide one more opportunity for students and families to pick up items at the schools with the now indefinite school closure today.
- Elementary Schools, from 7:30-9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive up to building entrances to pick up Chromebooks for grades 4-5 and retrieve any personal items
- Jack Young Middle School, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., entrance permitted to clean out locker and pick up Chromebooks
- Baraboo High School, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., entrance permitted to clean out locker and pick up Chromebooks
- Access to the buildings will be very limited, social distancing will be enforced, and all are asked to get needed materials and leave the premises as quickly as possible.
- The Baraboo School District will follow this schedule:
- March 23-27: Spring Break
- March 30: The District will launch its Summer Food Service Program early to serve lunches to all Baraboo children age 18 and younger at no cost. Lunch pick-up will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Al Behrman Elementary and Baraboo High School. The district is also looking into delivery options to children who are not able to get to one of the school sites.
- Starting Monday and continuing until further notice, the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin will provide a take-home meal in a pre-packaged container, while supplies last for Baraboo youth during school closures. From 4-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, meals will be provided to children 18 and younger at four locations, Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo at Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., at curb-side on Second Street; Village Square Parking Lot, 305 Lynn Ave.; Al Behrman Elementary School parking lot, 400 Mulberry St.; and at Blackhawk Manor parking lot, 901 Moore St.
- Festival Foods will change its hours at the Baraboo, Paddock Lake, Portage, Madison, Mauston and Fort Atkinson stores to open at 6 a.m., and close at 9 p.m. effective immediately to allow the stores to thoroughly clean and restock shelves.