Here is updated information about Sauk County closures and more

A number of organizations are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is best to call first prior to visiting a business or keeping an appointment.
- Sauk County Public Health will start posting updated COVID-19 test counts and results for Sauk County residents at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus. These results will be updated daily at 4 p.m.
- The city of Baraboo government offices are closed except for essential services in compliance with State of Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services “Safer At Home” Emergency Order #12.
- The following essential services will continue to be provided to the community: Police Department, Fire Department, Ambulance service provided by the Baraboo District Ambulance Service, Public Works functions, Water and Sewer utilities, feeding and maintenance of the animals at the Zoo, in-person absentee voting and voter registration, and the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport. Any city bill payments should be dropped in the Night Deposit box in the drive-thru lane at the Municipal Building’s upper parking lot. Essential City-related services shall continue: Voluntary delivery of food, meals, or supplies to others. The 3.7 mile Riverwalk will remain open provided patrons maintain 6-feet social distancing. The following department buildings and activities are closed to the public: Baraboo Parks, Ochsner Park Zoo, Baraboo Civic Center, and Dog Park. All other City services are closed or cancelled until further
- notice.
- Fees are now waived for all Wisconsin State Parks and Trails that continue to remain open to the public. Parks, law enforcement and property staff will also continue to provide routine sweeps of state park system properties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.