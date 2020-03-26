Here is updated information about Sauk County closures and more
Walking at Devil's Lake State Park

People walk in small groups Monday afternoon along a trail at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo. As of Tuesday, all Wisconsin state parks and trails remain open and fees have been waived for the duration of the public health emergency, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises people to maintain social distancing and to not congregate in groups of 10 or more.

 SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic

A number of organizations are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is best to call first prior to visiting a business or keeping an appointment.

  • The Department of Workforce Development has closed all Job Centers across the state to the public. Services to the public will remain available online and assistance will also be delivered over the phone.
  • Customers filing for Unemployment Insurance should visit dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben for information, videos, and to apply for unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment benefits is a two-step process: apply online the week you become unemployed and then file a weekly claim for each week you would like to receive benefits.
  • Job Search assistance can also be found online. Register on jobcenterofwisconsin.com to create a resume, search for jobs, view online workshops, and research labor market information. Job seekers can email questions to jobcenterofwisconsin@dwd.wi.gov. Staff will offer over-the-phone appointments to assist people who are searching for jobs, registering, or utilizing online tools. To make an appointment for over-the-phone support for job search assistance in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette, and Sauk counties, call 608-242-4881.
Concerned about COVID-19?

