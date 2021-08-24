Heritage Park playground opens in New Lisbon

A new playground is now open at Heritage Park in New Lisbon, providing kids in the community a safe and accessible place to play while also wrapping up Kendall Larson’s Girl Scout Gold Project.
Larson started the project in 2020 after noticing that the playground equipment at Heritage Park was aging and possibly unsafe.
Gold Project surpasses initial fundraising goal, working on next steps to replace New Lisbon playground equipment
“We were trying to think of things in the community that could use some help and every time we would always circle back to the playground,” Larson said. “I wanted to create a place where children can play and enjoy the park like I did as a child.”
First she submitted a proposal to the Girl Scout Gold Committee and then earned pledges of support from the New Lisbon City Council and New Lisbon Lion’s Club. A fundraising goal of $25,000 was quickly surpassed, with Larson raising more than $50,000 for the project through the support of community members and businesses.
“A year ago I was worried not many people would support this huge dream, but now I can see how supportive of a community we have in New Lisbon,” Larson said.
The park layout has a main structure with three slides, a trail climber, curly climber, crazy straw climber, teeter totter, spinner, swing sets, ground play areas, rocking toys, musical toys, an infinity spoke, a ring trek and a loop rail.
Larson said the funds raised allowed the addition of more play structures to the playground and allowed for accessible features, like musical instruments with easy access for wheelchairs, and accessible swing, and railing and handles on the main structure.
“This project is meant to create a lasting difference…, inspire others and serve as a place to have fun for many generations to come,” Larson said.
The city of New Lisbon offered support throughout the project, including approving about $16,000 in funding for the swing sets at the park, leveling the site, the bases and the concrete used at the site.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.