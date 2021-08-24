Heritage Park playground opens in New Lisbon

A new playground is now open at Heritage Park in New Lisbon, providing kids in the community a safe and accessible place to play while also wrapping up Kendall Larson’s Girl Scout Gold Project.

Larson started the project in 2020 after noticing that the playground equipment at Heritage Park was aging and possibly unsafe.

“We were trying to think of things in the community that could use some help and every time we would always circle back to the playground,” Larson said. “I wanted to create a place where children can play and enjoy the park like I did as a child.”

First she submitted a proposal to the Girl Scout Gold Committee and then earned pledges of support from the New Lisbon City Council and New Lisbon Lion’s Club. A fundraising goal of $25,000 was quickly surpassed, with Larson raising more than $50,000 for the project through the support of community members and businesses.

“A year ago I was worried not many people would support this huge dream, but now I can see how supportive of a community we have in New Lisbon,” Larson said.