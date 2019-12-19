Hibbard Street concerns remain for Columbus City Council; Pavilion will see improvements

Fellow Hibbard resident Ryan Rodenkirch was very critical of the Council. Rodenkirch claims he was surprised when he received the notice outlining reconstruction plans.

“(The sidewalk) installation is a pointless project and a waste of money that could be better spent elsewhere in the city,” Rodenkirch said. “I’m unimpressed and underwhelmed with the conduct and lack of professionalism with the Council. The lack of communication we’ve received from the very beginning and even to this day is unbelievable.”

Rodenkirch said he didn’t receive notice from the city until a week prior to the first informational meeting, however Council approved a task order for Hibbard work Oct. 1 and the Committee of the Whole had discussed the project prior to October.

“It seems you’ve all made a decision based on no one’s interests or wants but your own,” Rodenkirch said. “You couldn’t listen to the concerns of those living on the street at the last information meeting without turning red and yelling at us before we were finished.”

Rodenkirch did praise Council Member Ian Gray for voicing his displeasure with the sidewalk plan. Longtime Columbus resident and business owner Doug Caldwell, also a Hibbard resident, sees very few walkers along Hibbard. Caldwell said he’s lived along the street since 1983.