Hibbard Street concerns remain for Columbus City Council; Pavilion will see improvements

As the year comes to a close and Columbus prepares for major projects in 2020, residents along Hibbard Street continue to express concerns with an extensive road reconstruction plan slated for next summer.
Several residents spoke out during the public comments portion of the Dec. 17 City Council meeting at City Hall. The project calls for a total street reconstruction that includes curb and gutter installation, widening the roadway and sidewalks. Most Hibbard residents are concerned with sidewalk installation and believe it is not needed.
The city held a public information session Nov. 20 and future meetings are being planned for early next year. November’s meeting was contentious at times as residents passionately stated their complaints and city officials defended the proposed plans. The city still plans to host a public hearing and the project could change in the coming months.
Based on a camera recording, Hibbard resident Mark Krause said he spotted an average of only one walker per day from Nov. 27-Dec. 8.
“Columbus is in a situation of having an above average number of streets in need of replacement or resurfacing,” Krause said. “The city needs to reprioritize what is important at this time: repairing its streets or installing a sidewalk that goes to nowhere. The money could be used for resurfacing another street in need of repair.”
Fellow Hibbard resident Ryan Rodenkirch was very critical of the Council. Rodenkirch claims he was surprised when he received the notice outlining reconstruction plans.
“(The sidewalk) installation is a pointless project and a waste of money that could be better spent elsewhere in the city,” Rodenkirch said. “I’m unimpressed and underwhelmed with the conduct and lack of professionalism with the Council. The lack of communication we’ve received from the very beginning and even to this day is unbelievable.”
Rodenkirch said he didn’t receive notice from the city until a week prior to the first informational meeting, however Council approved a task order for Hibbard work Oct. 1 and the Committee of the Whole had discussed the project prior to October.
“It seems you’ve all made a decision based on no one’s interests or wants but your own,” Rodenkirch said. “You couldn’t listen to the concerns of those living on the street at the last information meeting without turning red and yelling at us before we were finished.”
Rodenkirch did praise Council Member Ian Gray for voicing his displeasure with the sidewalk plan. Longtime Columbus resident and business owner Doug Caldwell, also a Hibbard resident, sees very few walkers along Hibbard. Caldwell said he’s lived along the street since 1983.
“Couldn’t this money be used elsewhere?” Caldwell asked the Council.
“Why force the sidewalk on us?” said Hibbard resident John Falk.
Later, during the Committee of the Whole meeting, the city accepted a recommendation from the Street Light Committee to install additional street lights for the Hibbard project. Public Works Director Zach Navin said the lights would cost about $800 per year.
You have free articles remaining.
“There are some safety concerns along Hibbard that we would like to address,” Navin said.
Hibbard residents that spoke during the City Council session, however, left prior to the street light recommendation. The item was moved to the Jan. 7 Council meeting for approval.
Taxation without representation?
Columbus resident Betty Meeusan wasn’t pleased when she received her 2019 property tax bill.
The city approved the 2020 operating budget in early December with a small increase in resident taxes. Meeusan believes the tax increase isn’t justified since residents see little in return.
“The increase for the city of Columbus was disproportionately higher, at about 7.6%, than the increases for the other taxing entities, Columbia County, Madison Area Technical College and Columbus School District,” Meeusan said. “We certainly haven’t received an increase of services of 7.6%.”
Meeusan said calls to City Council members were left unanswered. She believes constituents have little input into city government and rarely see their Council Members.
“I feel we are getting taxation without representation,” Meeusan said. “Anything you can do to improve representation would be greatly appreciated. I feel very strongly about this.”
Donations and Pavilion improvements
The Council accepted a donation for the future fire station and approved improvement plans for Fireman’s Park Pavilion.
Fire Chief Randy Koehn said the $4,000 donation, from longtime Columbus resident Doris Dingee, will be used to build a historic display honoring the department. Dingee’s father, Henry Krenz, served for Columbus Fire from 1931-51 and also worked for the Reeseville Fire Department for 23 years. Donn Robbins, Dingee’s son, presented the donation to Koehn.
“Thanks for all the things the department does,” Robbins said.
The Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission donated funds, provided from the Guenther Foundation, to paint the exterior of the pavilion and restore its windows in early 2020. Mayor Mike Thom said both the painting and window restoration would cost more than $100,000.
Also on Tuesday, the Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Kestrel Ridge Golf Club to connect to the city’s storm sewer.
The item was discussed at the Dec. 2 Committee of the Whole meeting. Kestrel Ridge is working on a project to reduce water runoff and erosion along parts of its course. The city believes it would also help alleviate spring flooding that occurs in residential areas near Kestrel Ridge.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.