Higgins denied habeas corpus with stay pending appeal in Whitmer kidnapping case

A judge denied Brian Higgins habeas corpus as he faces extradition to Michigan to face a terrorism charge.

Brian P. Higgins, 52, was charged Oct. 13 in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. Michigan officials are seeking his extradition to the state to face the charge. The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord.

Higgins is specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home. Gov. Whitmer signed a request to have Higgins transported to Michigan to face the charge, and Gov. Tony Evers signed an extradition warrant for Higgins’ arrest and transport. Higgins turned himself in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office last month and remains in custody without bail.

Higgins' attorney, Christopher Van Wagner, filed this month for habeas corpus, or a request that the court find his detention to be unlawful. Van Wagner argued at a hearing Tuesday that Whitmer signing the extradition request presented a conflict of interest under Michigan law that made the request invalid, as she is also the victim in the case.