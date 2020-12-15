Higgins denied habeas corpus with stay pending appeal in Whitmer kidnapping case

A judge denied Brian Higgins habeas corpus as he faces extradition to Michigan to face a terrorism charge.
Brian P. Higgins, 52, was charged Oct. 13 in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. Michigan officials are seeking his extradition to the state to face the charge. The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord.
Higgins is specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home. Gov. Whitmer signed a request to have Higgins transported to Michigan to face the charge, and Gov. Tony Evers signed an extradition warrant for Higgins’ arrest and transport. Higgins turned himself in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office last month and remains in custody without bail.
Higgins' attorney, Christopher Van Wagner, filed this month for habeas corpus, or a request that the court find his detention to be unlawful. Van Wagner argued at a hearing Tuesday that Whitmer signing the extradition request presented a conflict of interest under Michigan law that made the request invalid, as she is also the victim in the case.
Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said it was not Gov. Whitmer who made the complaint, but a law enforcement officer. It was not Gov. Whitmer who found there to be probable cause for an arrest, but a court magistrate. It was not Gov. Whitmer who prepared the document to be signed, but other Michigan officials.
Support Local Journalism
John Pallas with the Michigan Attorney General's Office made a similar point. He filed a brief arguing that argued that Whitmer signing the request was an act done according to procedure without exercising personal judgment.
Yaskal also pointed to case law carving out limits on how far a court in one state can go when examining an extradition request from another state.
Judge Todd Hepler ultimately denied habeas corpus, saying there were remedies against the possible conflict of interest in the process and that the issue of Michigan law is one to be decided in Michigan courts. He stayed the decision pending appeal by Van Wagner. Higgins remains in Wisconsin custody.
Vag Wagner said that there would be no jurisdiction in which to challenge the extradition in Michigan, as Higgins being extradited there would make the issue moot.
Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the Michigan charge.
On Oct. 8, the FBI announced the arrest of 13 suspects, from across the country, accused of being involved in the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the 14th person to be charged in state or federal court. The Michigan State Police and the FBI report investigating people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters, anti-government militia groups, who trained for acts of terrorist violence and planned the kidnapping.
Documents indicate that some of the men charged conducted combat and firearms training at a rural residence outside Cambria in July.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.