Higgins files to notice appeal in extradition case

Brian Higgins, the Dells area man accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has filed a notice of appeal in his extradition case.
Higgins’ attorney Christopher Van Wagner provided the notice Monday evening to appeal a circuit court decision to the state Court of Appeal’s district IV. Higgins is challenging a request to extradite him from Wisconsin to Michigan to face a charge of providing support to a terrorist act.
The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord. Higgins is specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home.
Higgins remains in jail in Columbia County as his case continued. Judge Todd Hepler in Columbia County Circuit Court denied Higgins’ request for habeas corpus, or a decision that he is being unlawfully detained, in December. The decision was stayed pending appeal.
Higgins’ attorney Van Wagner argued that the extradition request, which shuffled from Michigan to Gov. Tony Evers to Columbia County, is invalid because Gov. Whitmer herself signed it while also being the victim in the case, presenting a conflict of interest. Michigan officials argue the request was done according to procedure without exercising personal judgment.
On Oct. 8, the FBI announced the arrest of 13 suspects, from across the country, accused of being involved in the kidnapping plot.
Higgins was the 14th person to be charged in state or federal court. The Michigan State Police and the FBI report investigating people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters, anti-government militia groups, who trained for acts of terrorist violence and planned the kidnapping.
Documents indicate that some of the men charged conducted combat and firearms training at a rural residence outside Cambria in July.
