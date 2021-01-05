Higgins files to notice appeal in extradition case

Brian Higgins, the Dells area man accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has filed a notice of appeal in his extradition case.

Higgins’ attorney Christopher Van Wagner provided the notice Monday evening to appeal a circuit court decision to the state Court of Appeal’s district IV. Higgins is challenging a request to extradite him from Wisconsin to Michigan to face a charge of providing support to a terrorist act.

The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord. Higgins is specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home.

Higgins remains in jail in Columbia County as his case continued. Judge Todd Hepler in Columbia County Circuit Court denied Higgins’ request for habeas corpus, or a decision that he is being unlawfully detained, in December. The decision was stayed pending appeal.