High bid delays Spring Street project
High bid delays Spring Street project

Costs for the road and utility work for the reconstruction of the downtown portion of South Spring Street came in higher than expected.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

Part of a major reconstruction project in Beaver Dam was pushed to 2022 after a bid came in higher than expected, but another portion will be moving forward as planned.

South Spring Street from Mill Street to Park Avenue/Front Street to due to be reconstructed, and the project includes a new pedestrian bridge across the river, which will move forward. Improvements are also coming to the riverfront in the Rotary Park and South Tower parking lot area, including new landscaping, walkways and a kayak launch. The city of Beaver Dam secured a $500,000 multimodal grant from the state that called for a focus on alternative modes of transportation.

The actual road and utility work for South Spring Street will be pushed back. Engineering Director Todd Janssen said the bid came in $1 million higher than expected. The bridge part came in as expected.

He said there is reason to believe the bidder pool will be larger next year, so the price wouldn’t be quite as high, but he said the city should be prepared during the budgeting process this year in case costs are still higher than originally anticipated.

Most of South Spring Street was already reconstructed in 2020, leaving the downtown portion to be completed.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

