High chance of wildfires this weekend across Wisconsin

“Another factor is that we had a very dry fall,” Sheffer said. “This spring is much dryer than last spring was.”

Sheffer said people need to be careful when burning brush piles, leaf piles and starting prairie fires at this time of year.

Koele said avoid having campfires this weekend, but if you do, it is best to have them at night when the winds tend to die down and the humidity rises. She added it is best to burn materials contained in a pit possibly with a metal screen on top and clear the area around the fire.

Sheffer said the best time to burn is 6 p.m. to midnight and the worst time is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Two to four is typically the hottest and windiest time of the day. It is best to avoid burning at that time,” Sheffer said.

“Do what Smokey Bear would do, bring that bucket to the fire with your shovel,” Martin said about safely putting out campfires. “Put the water on it, stir it up. Put more water on, stir it again. Feel it to make sure that it’s out. That will help us hold off the fires.”

Martin and Koele both explained that even though it is a holiday weekend people need to be careful in these conditions.