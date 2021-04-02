High chance of wildfires this weekend across Wisconsin

Conditions across Wisconsin are primed for wildfires this weekend – warm, dry and windy.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' officials held an informational Zoom meeting Friday to explain what is going on with wildfires across the state.
Katherine Koele, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, said 98% of wildfires are caused by people. She said it’s important be careful when burning debris.
The number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin is burning debris, Koele said. The DNR reported 229 wildfires as of Friday in 2021, 103 or about 45% of those fires have been caused by burning debris.
There have been six reported wildfires in Columbia County this year and eight in Sauk County, according to DNR records. Both counties combined for only six wildfires at this time last year.
“We are well above the five and ten-year averages for number of fires and acres burned in Wisconsin,” said Eric Martin from the DNR. He specializes in fire suppression.
According to the DNR, that is due to the warm stretch the state saw entering spring and the fact that most of the state lost snow cover around the same time.
Ralph Sheffer of the DNR said another reason for the rise in wildfires this year is that permits were suspended at this time last year, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to decrease the number of fire department runs.
“Another factor is that we had a very dry fall,” Sheffer said. “This spring is much dryer than last spring was.”
Sheffer said people need to be careful when burning brush piles, leaf piles and starting prairie fires at this time of year.
Koele said avoid having campfires this weekend, but if you do, it is best to have them at night when the winds tend to die down and the humidity rises. She added it is best to burn materials contained in a pit possibly with a metal screen on top and clear the area around the fire.
Sheffer said the best time to burn is 6 p.m. to midnight and the worst time is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“Two to four is typically the hottest and windiest time of the day. It is best to avoid burning at that time,” Sheffer said.
“Do what Smokey Bear would do, bring that bucket to the fire with your shovel,” Martin said about safely putting out campfires. “Put the water on it, stir it up. Put more water on, stir it again. Feel it to make sure that it’s out. That will help us hold off the fires.”
Martin and Koele both explained that even though it is a holiday weekend people need to be careful in these conditions.
“If you see or cause a fire call 911 immediately,” Koele said. “Don’t try and put it out yourself.”
The DNR has suspended burning permits across 43 counties in Wisconsin through the weekend. Other counties in the state have coverage from city government or other municipalities in charge of wildfire management.
This 43-county area, named the protection area, mainly consists of the northern half of the state and a handful of counties across south central Wisconsin – including Columbia, Sauk and parts of Juneau and Dane counties.
Burning permits are required in these 43 counties when there is no snow cover. In Columbia, Dane and Sauk counties, burning permits are only required from Jan. 1 to May 31. In Juneau County they are required year round.
The one exception for burning permits is campfire for cooking or warmth. After May 31, the WDNR says spring wildfire season is typically over.
Martin said the state will continue in this wildfire season until there is more rain.
“We need more green on the ground,” Martin said. “It’s too dry and we need more green and lush on the ground.”
Martin also mentioned aerial support the DNR could use in the coming days. This includes suppression aircrafts that can carry water to larger fires. But more commonly, air support is used as visual aid during a fire.
“We also use an aerial observer aircraft,” said Martin. “That’s used as eyes in the skies.”
The DNR uses aerial supports when considering a number of factors; size of the fire, where it's been, where is it going and whether there any resources or structures in its path.
The earliest chance of minimal precipitation is expected Monday. In the meantime, DNR urges people to take extra precautions during this dry spell.
DNR burning permits are free and available on their website.