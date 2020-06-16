High levels of E. Coli found in Mauston's Lake Decorah; water quality under advisory

A water quality advisory is being issued for Lake Decorah due to high levels of Escherichia coli, E. Coli, according to a press release from the city of Mauston. For patrons safety, do not swim or ingest lake water. When E. Coli reaches a certain level, a beach or public access is then closed to protect the public. It is always important to never drink water from a waterway, watch small children, and wash hands before eating. For those that choose to continue to fish wash, hands thoroughly after handling fish.