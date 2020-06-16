High levels of E. Coli found in Mauston's Lake Decorah; water quality under advisory
High levels of E. Coli found in Mauston's Lake Decorah; water quality under advisory

Lake Decorah (copy)

Lake Decorah in Mauston. 

 Star-Times file photo

A water quality advisory is being issued for Lake Decorah due to high levels of Escherichia coli, E. Coli, according to a press release from the city of Mauston. For patrons safety, do not swim or ingest lake water. When E. Coli reaches a certain level, a beach or public access is then closed to protect the public. It is always important to never drink water from a waterway, watch small children, and wash hands before eating. For those that choose to continue to fish wash, hands thoroughly after handling fish.

Symptoms of E. Coli include:

  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Stomach cramps, abdominal pain
  • Diarrhea that often is bloody
  • Fever of about 100-101 degrees Fahrenheit or 37.7-38.3 Celsius
  • General discomfort
  • Loss of appetite
  • Mild dehydration

For more information, call 608-847-6676, or email cityadmin@mauston.com.

