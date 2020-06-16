High levels of E. Coli found in Mauston's Lake Decorah; water quality under advisory

A water quality advisory is being issued for Lake Decorah due to high levels of Escherichia coli, E. Coli, according to a press release from the city of Mauston. For patrons safety, do not swim or ingest lake water. When E. Coli reaches a certain level, a beach or public access is then closed to protect the public. It is always important to never drink water from a waterway, watch small children, and wash hands before eating. For those that choose to continue to fish wash, hands thoroughly after handling fish.
Symptoms of E. Coli include:
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Stomach cramps, abdominal pain
- Diarrhea that often is bloody
- Fever of about 100-101 degrees Fahrenheit or 37.7-38.3 Celsius
- General discomfort
- Loss of appetite
- Mild dehydration
For more information, call 608-847-6676, or email cityadmin@mauston.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.