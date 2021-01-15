 Skip to main content
High-speed chase leads to 8th OWI for New Lisbon motorcyclist
High-speed chase leads to 8th OWI for New Lisbon motorcyclist

Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

A New Lisbon man is facing his eighth operating while under the influence charge after leading police on a high-speed chase near Hustler at speeds over 90 miles per hour.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, a Juneau County Deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle at about 4:13 p.m. Jan. 13 for a traffic violation. The driver of the motorcycle was later identified as Todd Wehman, 57, of New Lisbon.

Despite the deputy being in a fully marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights and siren activated, the motorcycle did not stop. Instead the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee and the deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit.

After about four minutes of pursuing the motorcycle, law enforcement decided to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons due to the sandy conditions of the road and speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

Wehman was eventually taken into custody by another deputy a short time later after the deputy met the motorcycle on Highway S near McCann Road. Wehman is charged with felony fleeing/eluding and felony operating while intoxicated, eighth offense. Oleson said Wehman will also receive “multiple traffic violations.”

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Elroy Area Ambulance and Northside Mobil.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

