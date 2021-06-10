 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 151 closed south of Beaver Dam due to crash
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Highway 151 closed south of Beaver Dam due to crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
151 Crash

Traffic backs up on Highway 151 south of Beaver Dam Thursday morning due to a crash.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

The northbound lanes of Highway 151 are closed at Jackson Road due to a crash.

A reporter on the scene said southbound traffic was open in one lane but traffic was slow.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It appears the crash involved at least two vehicles - a white pick up truck and a semi trailer carrying pipes. Debris was scattered across the northbound lanes.

Responders on the scene include Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Police, Town of Beaver Dam Police, UW Health Med Flight and Beaver Dam EMS.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jahn, Ezra
Obituaries

Jahn, Ezra

PORTAGE – Ezra Jahn, age 17, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Daley, Anthony Shawn
Obituaries

Daley, Anthony Shawn

PORTAGE—It is to our great regret that we announce the death of Anthony Shawn Daley, who passed away at the age of 24.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News