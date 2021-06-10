Highway 151 closed south of Beaver Dam due to crash

The northbound lanes of Highway 151 are closed at Jackson Road due to a crash.

A reporter on the scene said southbound traffic was open in one lane but traffic was slow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It appears the crash involved at least two vehicles - a white pick up truck and a semi trailer carrying pipes. Debris was scattered across the northbound lanes.

Responders on the scene include Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Police, Town of Beaver Dam Police, UW Health Med Flight and Beaver Dam EMS.

This story will be updated.