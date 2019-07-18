A truck carrying 80,000 pounds of steel coils through Portage broke in half Thursday afternoon, forcing police to close a main thoroughfare for several hours.
Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey said this is the first time he's ever seen a truck break in half on a local road.
Officers at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday responded to the 500 block of East Cook Street after the Columbia County Sheriff's Office notified the department of a truck blocking the road.
Manthey said the broken trailer dug into the pavement and came to a stop.
Officers remained on scene for roughly four hours and redirected traffic down East Edgewater and East Conant streets until two more trucks arrived from Koellen Trucking LLC in Watertown to help remove the steel coils from the crippled truck.
The Portage Department of Public Works provided barricades to police officers on scene.
Manthey said the incident likely would have been more serious had the truck broken down on the interstate.
"We are very glad that no one was hurt, and we are very fortunate he was not on the interstate traveling at a high rate of speed," Manthey said.
