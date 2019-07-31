WYOCENA − Portions of Highway 16 and the Highway 22 bridge that passes overhead were closed Wednesday morning after a truck hauling machinery struck the underside of the bridge, damaging its infrastructure.
Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said Wednesday a Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector determined the structure was safe to handle normal traffic, but some minor repairs are needed.
One lane of traffic on Highway 16 had reopened as of 2 p.m. Hardy said he expected additional lanes of traffic to reopen as the day went on.
Columbia County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Greg Bisch said the crash occurred Wednesday morning when a logging truck was traveling west on Highway 16. A piece of equipment being transported by the truck hit the underside of the Highway 22 bridge.
Because all five bridge support girders were damaged, authorities closed the bridge temporarily. Bisch said authorities rerouted traffic Wednesday morning.
The Columbia County Highway Department set up a temporary detour and closed both lanes on Highway 16 near the bridge. The ramps on Highway 22 were used to help reroute traffic.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation was forming a long-term repair plan.
No one was injured in the crash.
