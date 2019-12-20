Hillsboro couple selected for Rose Parade

HILLSBORO — Judy Crotsenberg crossed seeing the Rose Parade off her bucket list when she attended last year. Now, she’ll have the opportunity to ride in a float with her husband, Jerry.
The Hillsboro couple were invited by The SCAN Foundation to ride on the organization’s float, Hope’s Heroes: Honoring Caregivers of All Generations, in the Rose Parade Jan 1. in Pasadena, California.
Vice President of Policy and Communications for The SCAN Foundation Gretchen Alkema said the idea of the float, that is designed like a castle, is to give visibility to different generations of caregivers across the nation. A total of eight generations will be represented on the float, with the Crotsenberg’s signifying the Baby Boomer generation of caregivers, she said.
The Long Beach, California based non-profit organization’s focus is “transforming lives of older adults and their families” so they can live independently, Alkema said.
Besides riding in the float, the couple said they will help decorate it prior to the parade.
“We consider it an honor and a privilege to be selected,” Jerry Crotsenberg said.
The Crotsenberg’s live on a five generation family beef farm 18 miles outside Hillsboro. Judy’s mother, 91-year-old June Prucha, lives a quarter mile away from them. Four generations also live within a two-mile radius, the couple said. Judy Crotsenberg said her mother’s health is still well, but she struggles at times with getting around the house. The couple said they will check on her twice a day to make sure she’s okay or see if she needs help.
“At 91, mobility has become a factor,” Judy Crotsenberg said of her mother. “It’s the day to day kind of checking on her.”
Jerry Crotsenberg said he’s helped Prucha around the house with tasks such as painting the fireplace and doing yard work. He’s built a ramp and rail in her garage to help her with movement. Jerry said he built an elevated garden so Prucha can can continue her love for the hobby.
“We want her to be as independent as possible so we don’t want to take anything away from her that she’s not capable of doing,” Judy Crotsenberg said.
The Crotsenberg’s, who will be married for 50 years in 2020, said taking care of June hasn’t been a strain on their marriage.
“Mom spoils him rotten,” Judy Crotsenberg said laughing.
Jerry Crotsenberg said they both enjoy helping care for June. He said care giving is a desire one has to have.
“There are good times when it is hard, there are the times when it is easy. But you weigh them out and you see the benefit,” he said. “It’s her desire to live here and she has earned that right to have that desire and we still have the ability to help her attain what she wants.”
Prucha said she’s happy Judy and Jerry Crotsenberg look after her.
“They’re the best, I couldn’t be more blessed,” Prucha said of her daughter and son-in-law.
Through the appearance at the parade, Jerry Crotsenberg said him and Judy hope to bring awareness about challenges in rural care giving. With living close to 20 miles away from the nearest town, it can present obstacles with picking up prescriptions, groceries or completing everyday tasks, the couple said.
“Yeah, we can get someone to mail their prescriptions in. But as far as getting normal activities, in the rural that means it’s going to tie yourself up a little bit more,” Jerry Crotsenberg said
Judy Crotsenberg agreed.
“You have to be the one doing the running or picking things up or checking on her,” she said. She said when her father was sick, the couple became aware of resources available to help rural caregivers and hope to share their knowledge with others.
It isn’t only riding in the float the couple said they are excited about. They purchased tickets to watch the Wisconsin Badgers play the Oregon Ducks for the Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl stadium. The couple said it will be their first bowl game and Judy’s second time seeing the Badgers play.
“Win or lose it will be exciting,” they said.
The Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/10 a.m. Central Time.
