Hillsboro couple selected for Rose Parade

“There are good times when it is hard, there are the times when it is easy. But you weigh them out and you see the benefit,” he said. “It’s her desire to live here and she has earned that right to have that desire and we still have the ability to help her attain what she wants.”

Prucha said she’s happy Judy and Jerry Crotsenberg look after her.

“They’re the best, I couldn’t be more blessed,” Prucha said of her daughter and son-in-law.

Through the appearance at the parade, Jerry Crotsenberg said him and Judy hope to bring awareness about challenges in rural care giving. With living close to 20 miles away from the nearest town, it can present obstacles with picking up prescriptions, groceries or completing everyday tasks, the couple said.

“Yeah, we can get someone to mail their prescriptions in. But as far as getting normal activities, in the rural that means it’s going to tie yourself up a little bit more,” Jerry Crotsenberg said

Judy Crotsenberg agreed.

“You have to be the one doing the running or picking things up or checking on her,” she said. She said when her father was sick, the couple became aware of resources available to help rural caregivers and hope to share their knowledge with others.