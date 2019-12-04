JUNEAU – Members of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Committee began the process of rule revision Tuesday morning in the Administration Building auditorium.
Forty rules for board conduct and organization have come under debate of late, spurring a revision of the rules that have stood for years.
Those debated Tuesday include a ban on hiring personnel after the August board meeting, a rule not allowing per diems for more than two meetings in a day, promoting the posting videos of meetings online, and halting the possibility that mileage reimbursement might be claimed by multiple members sharing a ride — an issue decried as not having any factual basis.
One of the suggested changes to Rule 37 includes allowing new-hires after August, but only if funding for that position is obtained from a grant or another source outside the budget.
Debate over late-hiring grew heated at the county’s budget hearing in November, when an amendment removed $74,327 for two patrol sergeants’ wages, and other failed amendments proposed making further cuts to the sheriff’s budget. The positions were recommended by the recent Matrix Study of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department’s operations.
In a harshly written email Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt responded angrily to the perceived slight, calling out board members for their attack on his administration, and on himself as an elected county official.
That controversy was not mentioned Tuesday, although it certainly provided background for the debate.
“The reason why Rule 37 was put into place was that we were having department heads in the middle of the budget year coming in and saying, ‘Oh, I forgot. We need to add a position to the budget,’ and it got to be so clunky,” said Dodge County Human Resources Director Sarah Hinze. “The rule was that in order to have those positions, you needed to have all your positions in place before September for budgeting purposes.”
Committee member Kira Sheehan-Malloy suggested a revision stating that the only way a late request would be considered was if a means of funding that position, such as a grant or counteracting revenue, was also proposed.
Other rule revisions will be presented at future Executive Committee meetings.
Committee members held a lengthy debate over a performance review for County Administrator Jim Mielke’s work performance, and whether it will fall under the old form or the new abbreviated one to be implemented in February. Mielke’s review was scheduled for next week.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t know how we can use the new form if it hasn’t been approved,” said committee member Kira Sheehan-Malloy.
Following a suggestion that the old forms be used for Mielke alone, committee chair/board chairman Russ Kottke voiced his objection.
“I just think everybody should be part of the same system,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. There are some things I’m not going to say right here, but there are some things behind this that you want to get it done.”
The “things” may be related to Mielke’s role in the county, and whether or not to continue his position as County Administrator. The idea of changing that role has been debated in the past.
Dodge County is among 28 counties run by administrators, and the remaining 33 have an administrative coordinator (a position often handled by a county board chair or a country clerk). Mielke has been the Dodge County administrator for 10 years, succeeding Administrative Coordinator Garland Lichtenberg, who served in that capacity for 28 years before retiring.
Eventually committee members agreed that Mielke’s review will be completed using the new system, prior to the spring election when new committee members might be elected.
Personnel Director Sarah Hintze indicated that the new forms will be launched in February, but may be used manually in advance of that date.
“It has been completely rewritten so it is more condensed than the previous one,” said Hintze.
The new form will be used, along with a self-evaluation which Mielke has already prepared for his scheduled evaluation on Tuesday. The evaluation will instead be held in February or March.
The county has agreed to establish a Dodge County Complete Count Committee to assist with the upcoming 2020 census. Volunteers will be sought to serve on the committee, and more information will be released as plans move forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)