Historic Indian Agency House in Portage hosting children's day camp

The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage is teaming up with Alliant Energy to offer an archaeology day-camp for students in third through fifth grades during the last two weeks in May.
Pre-registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are required, and the camps are filling up quickly.
“Students will learn in a very hands-on way what it takes to be an archaeologist,” said Agency House Executive Director and Curator Adam Novey.
School groups may choose a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday time slot lasting two and a half hours in either the morning or afternoon. Children in the general public may participate in a Saturday morning camp offered on May 30 only. The 2020 season theme at the Agency House is archaeology and frontier blacksmithing with a full lineup of related events and exhibits for adults, children, families, and school groups.
“This summer, we’ll be hosting a real archaeology dig on our property sponsored by General Engineering Company,” Novey said. “It’ll be a community dig where the public is invited to work right alongside real archaeologists. The camp in May is a great opportunity for kids to understand archaeology before coming back in the summer with their families to put what they learned into action.”
The corporate sponsorship of Alliant Energy has allowed the Agency House to offer the camps for only $3 per student with chaperones attending free.
“Alliant Energy’s support of STEM-based learning opportunities in the community dovetails our own commitment to come alongside parents, teachers, and students as an important community-based educational resource,” Novey said.
For more details, including how to pre-register, visit agencyhouse.org/archaeology-2020.