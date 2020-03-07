Historic Indian Agency House in Portage hosting children's day camp

The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage is teaming up with Alliant Energy to offer an archaeology day-camp for students in third through fifth grades during the last two weeks in May.

Pre-registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are required, and the camps are filling up quickly.

“Students will learn in a very hands-on way what it takes to be an archaeologist,” said Agency House Executive Director and Curator Adam Novey.

School groups may choose a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday time slot lasting two and a half hours in either the morning or afternoon. Children in the general public may participate in a Saturday morning camp offered on May 30 only. The 2020 season theme at the Agency House is archaeology and frontier blacksmithing with a full lineup of related events and exhibits for adults, children, families, and school groups.

“This summer, we’ll be hosting a real archaeology dig on our property sponsored by General Engineering Company,” Novey said. “It’ll be a community dig where the public is invited to work right alongside real archaeologists. The camp in May is a great opportunity for kids to understand archaeology before coming back in the summer with their families to put what they learned into action.”