Historic Portage prairie undergoing spring restoration

PORTAGE — The prairie landscape surrounding Portage’s Historic Indian Agency House will undergo restoration this spring, ahead of its May 15 opening for the season.

Adam Novey, Executive Director and Curator of the House says the project will involve a few different parts.

“It’s an investment of both funds and manpower,” said Novey. “Many hands make light work.”

This month, for instance, will be dedicated to the removal of black locust, an invasive species that has taken over acres of the prairie. Volunteers have already been coming to clear out the trees, including some Amish men, who will use them as fence posts.

Novey says he hopes to have the locust cleared by the time the snow melts, allowing volunteers to fill the landscape with plants native to the prairie, like bur oak and white oak.

He added that the seeds alone would cost at least $1,000.

“Prairie seed must have some gold in it,” he said.

The Alliant Energy Foundation granted the project $1,000 last October through its “Giving For Good” program, allowing the House to fund its planting efforts. The roots of this restoration date back to a 1942 report by Aldo Leopold.

Alliant spokesperson Melissa Mccarville said, “This project just fit perfectly with our environmental stewardship focus. We really feel like it’s going to be an asset for this valley community and for the customers we serve in this community.”

Just as the House once served as an intersection between the Ho Chunk nation and the government, this project will allow the Portage community to intersect with nature and history.

The majority of the prairie is protected as a nature preserve under a conservation easement in partnership with Groundswell Conservancy. The Conservancy is working with the House on a management plan.

Novey says that, while around 8-10 people have expressed interest in volunteering, the project could always use more hands. He encourages anyone interested in volunteering to contact the Historic Indian Agency House at 608-742-6362, or via email at historicindianagencyhouse@gmail.com.