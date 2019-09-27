For more than a decade, amateur historian Mark Tully has given lectures around the state about the discovery of Wisconsin and its and journey to statehood. Tully's most recent lecture series is at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus.
The seminar is part of the campus’ continuing education program, and features three, 90-minute sessions. The first session kicked off Wednesday and will continue next Wednesday and conclude Oct. 9.
Tully, who focuses heavily on 18th-century history, says the first session focused on Wisconsin prior to European discovery, indigenous people, European discovery and European settlers. He said he also focused on looking at the term "discovery," and what it means as a relative term throughout history.
“As a precursor, we spoke a little about discovery as a relative term. There were people living here well before Europeans discovered it,” Tully said. “We talked about the indigenous people, and the different cultures.”
You have free articles remaining.
He said the next class will progress across the historical timeline, touching on European discovery, and discuss French explorers who discovered natural resources around the state and the fur trade. Tully said the final class will focus on popular and obscure historical figures and players in the discovery and statehood of Wisconsin. The class will wrap up with details about how Wisconsin grew into its statehood.
The three sessions are open to to the public, at a cost of $49. The class currently has about 12 attendees, though UW-Baraboo spokesman John Christensen said anyone is still welcome to join for the second session. Tully said he hopes to run the continuing education course again in the spring.
Throughout the course, Tully hopes everyone who attends can learn one new thing, whether it be through his lecture, questions of other attendees or his laid-back style of speaking, which takes learners away from the textbook, and focuses on items or figures of history that are not always commonly taught.
“I just try to make it fun, make it interesting,” Tully said. “Hopefully people come away with something they didn’t know before they took the class.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)