HISTORY COLUMN: Ellison family left mark in Dells, Juneau County area

Mabel Louise followed in 1908 and she married Clifford Holden of Mauston, one of 13 children. They managed a souvenir/concession at Stand Rock on the Wisconsin River for 45 years. She managed the business and three young children, while he served in the Special Corps as a medic in Germany during WWII.

Tillie Bernice arrived about the time the family settled on the farm in 1912. Tillie, and her younger sister Louise, spent summers working at The Crandall Hotel along with other young women. Later on, they waited tables at The Wharf on Broadway. She married Percy Newell and had two children. Percy drove the Mobil Gas truck delivering fuel to local farms and businesses. He served on the local fire department. Tillie opened the Dells Grill in 1953 and was known for her pies. Her brother Mel, son Ronny, Ron Galitz and Audrey Geisser, all cooked at the Grill. Young nieces waited tables. Tillie made pies that were prized by all who dined at the restaurant. Another favorite specialty was the chicken and dumpling soup.