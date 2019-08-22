The Progressive United States senator from Wisconsin, Robert M. La Follette, had prepared for a 1912 presidential run believing he had former president Teddy Roosevelt’s endorsement. However, at the last minute Roosevelt threw his hat in the ring to run for a third term. He had succeeded William McKinley in the Oval Office from 1901-1908, then after a hiatus, which included an African safari, he campaigned on the Progressive ticket. La Follette saw Roosevelt as a reactionary and Roosevelt considered La Follette a Socialist. Roosevelt lost to Woodrow Wilson. In Wisconsin, he finished a distant third, as the rift between he and Progressive favorite La Follette was never more apparent.
La Follette was born in 1855, on a farm in Dane County, 25 miles from Madison. From that day on, the family felt their son was destined to become the state’s first Wisconsin born governor. Years later at the University of Wisconsin, his greatest achievement occurred in his senior year, when he won a six-state oratorical contest. He experienced a foretaste of a political celebrity when carried around the city on the shoulders of an ecstatic student body. He gave his inaugural message as governor in 1901 and proclaimed, “Wisconsin is an agricultural state.” La Follette served as a U. S. Senator from Wisconsin from 1906-1925. In 1924, he accepted the nomination for president under the Progressive Party, but carried only Wisconsin in the election. Juneau County’s vote resulted in heavy support for La Follette. It was well known, in this area, that his wife Belle Case La Follette was born in Summit Township in 1859. When she was 3-years-old, her family moved near Baraboo. She met her future husband while they both attended the UW. He obtained a law degree, and was elected district attorney of Dane County. They married in 1881, in Baraboo. She requested that the word “obey” be omitted from the vows.
After their first daughter, Fola, was born, Belle enrolled in Wisconsin College of Law, and became the first woman to graduate from the law school. She was admitted to the Wisconsin bar with permission to practice before the Supreme Court. Her husband served in U. S. Congress from 1885-1891, during that time the family lived in Washington D.C. where Belle’s greatest efforts were aimed toward achieving the right to vote for women. Again in 1906, the family headed for D.C., when Gov. La Follette resigned during his third term, and took his seat as a U. S. Senator from Wisconsin. When her husband died in office, June 18, 1925, it was well known Belle could have finished his term, thus becoming the first woman U. S. Senator. She wanted their sons, Robert Jr., and Philip to carry forward their father’s political doctrines. Robert Jr., served as a U. S. Senator for 21 years, and Philip served as Wisconsin governor from 1931-1933, and again from 1935-1939.
Two thousand five hundred people from every point of Wisconsin gathered on Sunday, Sept. 29, 1940, to honor Belle Case in a memorial service on her parents homestead, in Section 31, in the Town of Summit. A bronze plaque, placed on a rough boulder from Devil’s Lake State Park, rests between large spruce trees and remains in place today. It is located on Byington Road near Highway 33.
The Progressive Party era continued in Juneau County, when Orland S. Loomis was elected governor in November 1942. He was scheduled to take office on Jan. 1, 1943, but a stroke felled him late December, and the brilliant potential he showed earlier was never realized. Loomis lived in Mauston, also owned a farm off Suldal Road in Lindina, and a cabin on the Lemonweir.
