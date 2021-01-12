Dells Country Historical Society celebrating 40th anniversary this year

“We have a little of everything,” Burgess said, adding that many items are donated from families or have been given to the historical society.

Through the years, the historical society has worked with the Wisconsin Dells School District to organize tours of The Bowman House, host workshops and talks to educate elementary school students about the history of the area, Burgess said. This year, tours weren’t held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the historical society usually hosts programs with the school’s history club. Hamburg said the historical society used to host Heritage Days in Wisconsin Dells as a community event.

The historical society also has written books on the history and prominent figures of the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton area.

To celebrate the four decade milestone, the historical society is considering hosting an open house the first Saturday in June with refreshments available, Burgess said. The event is dependent on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Hamburg said the historical society hopes to return to its regular schedule this year to visit other historical societies and places in the area, on hold since the pandemic began.