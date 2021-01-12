Dells Country Historical Society celebrating 40th anniversary this year

The Dells Country Historical Society is celebrating a milestone this year as it marks its 40th anniversary preserving history of the Wisconsin Dells and neighboring counties so it isn’t forgotten.
Curator Carol Burgess, a member of the historical society since its beginning, still enjoys taking people for tours through The Bowman House in downtown Wisconsin Dells to show and explain the area's history. The six-bedroom house at 714 Broadway St. is the headquarters of the historical society, which also operates as a museum.
“It’s just fun taking people through,” Burgess said.
Burgess said the historical society first organized in 1981 in an effort to save the house and preserve its history. The city had planned to allow the fire department to use it for a practice fire. The house was built in 1904 by Abram Bowman, the son of banker and politician Jonathon Bowman, and was eventually inherited by Abram's sister.
When Bowman’s sister died in 1937, the house was left as part of a trust fund for single working women age 45 and older to use as a vacation home during the summer months. When the trust fund ran out in the late 1970s, the property was given to the city for a park, which in the present is next to where Bowman Park sits.
After the city gave the historical society permission to maintain the house, dedicated members and officers began working on upkeep: sanding the floors, wallpapering rooms and re-plastering the ceiling.
“They did a lot of work in the house in the first year,” said Debbie Hamburg, a volunteer with the society.
Today, the historical society’s officers are still dedicated to preserving the history of the Dells and the five counties encompassing the Wisconsin Dells School District.
“It’s a pretty neat history of this town,” Burgess said. “And you learn something new every little while.”
Items were gradually collected over the years. Burgess said several shows and displays, like a quilt show and a doll show, were hosted inside the house during the historical society’s early days.
Items on display include the Thanks to Congress and Commendation by President Abraham Lincoln given to Civil War veteran Gen. Joseph Bailey. For a time, the general lived in the town of Newport and Lincoln thanked him for his efforts on the Red River Campaign. There are also other artifacts on display from the time he lived in the area. Others items highlight the creation of Lake Delton in 1927 to its flooding in 2008 and 2009 restoration. A gallery of H.H. Bennett’s photography is available in one of the hallways. Preserved newspaper archives of the Wisconsin Dells Events from the 1890s are also available for the public to view Hamburg said.
“We have a little of everything,” Burgess said, adding that many items are donated from families or have been given to the historical society.
Through the years, the historical society has worked with the Wisconsin Dells School District to organize tours of The Bowman House, host workshops and talks to educate elementary school students about the history of the area, Burgess said. This year, tours weren’t held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the historical society usually hosts programs with the school’s history club. Hamburg said the historical society used to host Heritage Days in Wisconsin Dells as a community event.
The historical society also has written books on the history and prominent figures of the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton area.
To celebrate the four decade milestone, the historical society is considering hosting an open house the first Saturday in June with refreshments available, Burgess said. The event is dependent on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Hamburg said the historical society hopes to return to its regular schedule this year to visit other historical societies and places in the area, on hold since the pandemic began.
Burgess said membership numbers started off well but over the years has declined. She said the historical society is in need of volunteer working members to help take care of the house. Those interested in becoming a member can contact the group through its Facebook page, website or call the society at 608-254-2254. Those who want to donate a historical item related to the Dells’ area can call the same phone number.
“We would love things donated and we’d love family histories,” Hamburg said.
Burgess and Hamburg said meetings won’t be held until it’s safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the historical society is ready to host meetings, it will be at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the stable behind the house. More information will be posted about meetings on the group’s Facebook page, Hamburg said. Anyone is welcome to attend.
The Bowman House is not open during the winter and usually has hours available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in mid-June until the end of August. For more information, call the historical society at the above number, visit its Facebook page Dells Country Historical Society or website dellscountryhistoricalsociety.org.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.