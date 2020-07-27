Reedsburg Area Historical Society Heritage Days Rendezvous cancelled due to COVID-19
This year’s Living History Heritage Days Rendezvous in Reedsburg is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said July 13 the reason for the cancellation is because of social distancing requirements and a lot of the actors that recreate the scenes are older and are more at risk of possibly catching the coronavirus. Reenactors attend the event held at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society Pioneer Log Cabin Village from across the Midwest and parts of the nation, so there’s more possible risk for spreading the virus.

Braunschweig said it is the first time the event has been cancelled in its four- year history. The rendezvous is normally held at the end of August and entails reenactors dressing up as mountain men, French voyageurs and long hunters from the 1800s fur trade era. Past displays and activities include food vendors, tomahawk throw, sewing and blacksmith demonstrations. A doctor’s display with a mock operation from the time period has been showcased the past two years.

Braunschweig said it was tough cancelling the rendezvous because of the amount of money the event raises for the historical society and the educational aspect, but it was correct to do so to keep people healthy and safe. 

Not having the rendezvous this year means the historical society is missing out on about $5,000-$7,000 in fundraising money that helps the group with operating costs, like insurance and maintenance of buildings, he said.

While the rendezvous is cancelled, the historical society is still holding its chicken barbecue dinner with a drive thru and several precautions set in place due to the virus. The barbecue will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at the historical society grounds at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village at E7882 State Hwy 23/33 in Reedsburg.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

