Reedsburg Area Historical Society Heritage Days Rendezvous cancelled due to COVID-19

This year’s Living History Heritage Days Rendezvous in Reedsburg is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said July 13 the reason for the cancellation is because of social distancing requirements and a lot of the actors that recreate the scenes are older and are more at risk of possibly catching the coronavirus. Reenactors attend the event held at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society Pioneer Log Cabin Village from across the Midwest and parts of the nation, so there’s more possible risk for spreading the virus.

Braunschweig said it is the first time the event has been cancelled in its four- year history. The rendezvous is normally held at the end of August and entails reenactors dressing up as mountain men, French voyageurs and long hunters from the 1800s fur trade era. Past displays and activities include food vendors, tomahawk throw, sewing and blacksmith demonstrations. A doctor’s display with a mock operation from the time period has been showcased the past two years.

Braunschweig said it was tough cancelling the rendezvous because of the amount of money the event raises for the historical society and the educational aspect, but it was correct to do so to keep people healthy and safe.