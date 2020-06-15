Reedsburg Area Historical Society postpones World War II prisoner of war exhibit until August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reedsburg Area Historical Society has postponed its prisoner of war exhibit, which will detail life and conditions under different camps in Sauk County and Wisconsin during World War II, until August.

Originally planned to open to the public in May, the historical society’s plans to showcase the exhibit Prisoners of War: Filling the Labor Shortage on the Homefront were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic with health and safety regulations for group gatherings to limit the spread of the virus.

Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said it is planning to hold the exhibit in August at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society grounds at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village at 7882 Highway 23 until the society grounds closes for the year in September. Braunschweig said an exact date is still to be determined for when the exhibit will be open to the public for tours.

He said the historical society is planning on having school tours with the exhibit in September, depending on restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will travel to other places, like libraries and schools around Sauk County, he said.

According to Braunschweig, guidelines for cleaning and social distancing will be set in place.