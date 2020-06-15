Reedsburg Area Historical Society postpones World War II prisoner of war exhibit until August

Reedsburg Area Historical Society has postponed its prisoner of war exhibit, which will detail life and conditions under different camps in Sauk County and Wisconsin during World War II, until August.
Originally planned to open to the public in May, the historical society’s plans to showcase the exhibit Prisoners of War: Filling the Labor Shortage on the Homefront were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic with health and safety regulations for group gatherings to limit the spread of the virus.
Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said it is planning to hold the exhibit in August at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society grounds at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village at 7882 Highway 23 until the society grounds closes for the year in September. Braunschweig said an exact date is still to be determined for when the exhibit will be open to the public for tours.
He said the historical society is planning on having school tours with the exhibit in September, depending on restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will travel to other places, like libraries and schools around Sauk County, he said.
According to Braunschweig, guidelines for cleaning and social distancing will be set in place.
The exhibit will feature panels talking about the history of prisoner of war camps around the state and nation. Reedsburg’s own prisoner of war camp will also be featured in the exhibit, which was located where Webb Middle School now sits. Braunschweig said Reedsburg’s camp housed German prisoners of war during World War II, who would work in the canning factories and farms around the area.
Working conditions were not an issue at Reedsburg's camp and the only secure element surrounding the camp was a snow fence.
“It’s kind of like a forgotten history,” Braunschweig said. “A lot of people were really surprised when we first started bringing that to light that Reedsburg had a POW Camp.”
The exhibit also corresponds with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
While the exhibit will show artifacts from World War II, including German and American uniforms, Vice President Andy Van Sickle said he hopes people realize the historical importance of Reedsburg’s own prisoner of war camp.
“It was a working prisoner of war camp,” Van Sickle said. “In other words these guys were here for one reason and that was to go out and help harvest.”
Braunschweig said those who want to donate or loan World War II artifacts to display at the exhibit can contact him at 608-415-7870 or email the historical society at rahspv@gmail.com. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page or website www.rahspv.com.
Project breaks ground
Braunschweig also provided an update of the organization’s project to construct a picnic shelter and flushable bathrooms on the historical society grounds. The building has broken ground and the goal is to complete the project in August.
About half of the $70,000 budget to complete the project has been raised and the group is still looking for donations to complete the project, he said.
Braunschweig said having a more modern facility on the grounds will provide the opportunity for the historical society to host more events, like a car show and bringing back the Civil War reenactment. Van Sickle said he’s hoping the facility will also encourage people to host private events at the grounds, like wedding receptions.
Those who want to donate can contact Braunschweig at the above contact information.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.