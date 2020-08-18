World War II prisoner of war camp exhibit opens in Reedsburg

Matt Carter contracted with the historical society to help research the material for the exhibit, mainly conducted through national archives, books, along with local and historical organizations. The society was able to conduct research through the national archives with the help of a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

Carter, who grew up in Reedsburg and serves as the executive director of the Dakota County Historical Society in Minnesota, said he didn’t know his hometown had a POW camp until he attended college at UW-Eau Claire. He said Wisconsin had 37 prisoner of war camps during World War II, housing mainly German captured soldiers. Reedsburg’s prisoner of war camp was located where Webb Middle School is today and housed German soldiers to work about ten hours a day in the nearby canning factories and local farms.

Carter said the prisoners were paid for their work, about the equivalent of $0.80 a day, in “chits” to spend at the camp’s general store on goods and personal items, and could put earnings into a savings account. Compensating these soldiers for their work was a common practice in prisoner of war camps around the nation at the time, he said.

Carter said the captured German soldiers in Reedsburg’s camp were well disciplined.