World War II prisoner of war camp exhibit opens in Reedsburg

A new exhibit highlighting life for captured enemy prisoners of war in camps throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest during World War II, including Reedsburg’s own prisoner of war camp, has opened.
The exhibit, Prisoner of War: Filling the Labor Shortage, opened Aug. 15 at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village in Reedsburg, with about 40 people attending throughout the afternoon. It was originally scheduled to open in May to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
The 13 banners circling the room detail different themes related to life in the camps during WWII and how captured enemy soldiers helped fill the labor shortage with many American citizens fighting in the war. Donated artifacts also line the room to highlight the time frame. Some new items on display include a standard U.S. Army bunk bed used on barracks and camps and a wedding dress made out of German silk parachute.
Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig said the exhibit will be on display at the society's grounds at 7882 Highway 23 in Reedsburg on Saturdays until Labor Day. The plan for the exhibit is to travel to different libraries and historical societies around the state, but details are to be determined and will be updated on the Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s website, Braunschweig said.
Matt Carter contracted with the historical society to help research the material for the exhibit, mainly conducted through national archives, books, along with local and historical organizations. The society was able to conduct research through the national archives with the help of a $10,000 grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
Carter, who grew up in Reedsburg and serves as the executive director of the Dakota County Historical Society in Minnesota, said he didn’t know his hometown had a POW camp until he attended college at UW-Eau Claire. He said Wisconsin had 37 prisoner of war camps during World War II, housing mainly German captured soldiers. Reedsburg’s prisoner of war camp was located where Webb Middle School is today and housed German soldiers to work about ten hours a day in the nearby canning factories and local farms.
Carter said the prisoners were paid for their work, about the equivalent of $0.80 a day, in “chits” to spend at the camp’s general store on goods and personal items, and could put earnings into a savings account. Compensating these soldiers for their work was a common practice in prisoner of war camps around the nation at the time, he said.
Carter said the captured German soldiers in Reedsburg’s camp were well disciplined.
“They had a routine, they were well-trained, they listened, they took orders,” Carter said. “Even though they were prisoners, (from) a lot of the things we hear, they had it better as a prisoner then when they were a solider.”
While there isn’t any written records, Braunschweig said based on oral history, some of those captured German soldiers returned to Reedsburg after the war to make it their permanent home.
Braunschweig and Carter both hope those who see the exhibit, especially those from the area, understand the prisoner of war camp is a part of Reedsburg’s history and learn more about what happened at home during a time of war.
“We’re hoping to educate on what was going on at the time and get them the opportunity to learn about this sort of interesting history they most likely haven’t heard before,” Carter said.
The exhibit will be open on Saturdays until Labor Day weekend when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5-Monday Sept. 7. Cost is $5 and masks and social distancing are requested. Braunschweig said anyone with questions can contact the historical society. The society's phone number listed on its Facebook page is 608-495-3499, email rahspv@gmail.com and website www.rahspv.com.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
