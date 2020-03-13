Ho-Chunk Gaming steps up cleaning efforts in response to coronavirus concerns

Ho-Chunk Gaming Casino is taking additional cleaning measures in the response to concerns around COVID-19.

Some of those measures listed on its website include cleaning table chips twice as often, additional cleaning measures from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. of public and back-of-house touch points and deploying sanitizing wipes near workstations and counters, according to the website. Hospital grade disinfectant will be used and expanded to other areas of the facility including cage areas, gaming floor and hotel areas, the website states.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells Director of Marketing Dave Abangan said all the properties are taking the same additional measures. Ho-Chunk Gaming has six locations including Madison, Black River Falls, Nekoosa, Tomah and Wittenberg, according to it’s website.

“We’re doing so much around the facility to make a comfortable and clean environment for our guests,” Abangan said.

While he said business is still operating as usual, Abangan said the convention center has seen a few cancellations for some of its events scheduled for the next month at the Wisconsin Dells establishment.