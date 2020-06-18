Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells announces partial late June reopening with restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After months of closure due to the coronavirus, Ho-Chunk Gaming announced the reopening of the Wisconsin Dells casino will be June 29, albeit with several restrictions for both guest and employee safety.

The casino announced its reopening June 17, setting operating hours at the Dells location as 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. However, according to Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle, casino staff will go to great lengths to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the casino floor and back of house being smoke free, the casino will require masks for all guests and employees. WhiteEagle said staff will conduct temperature checks for all guests and employees who enter the premises.

“Masks are required for guests,” casino staff said in an informational update to its website. “Temperature checks will be taken. If any of this doesn’t feel comfortable to you, we ask that you visit us at a later date when you do.”

In an effort to maintain CDC social distancing guidelines, the casino will cap guest entry at 1,000, which is less than quarter of the usual capacity according to WhiteEagle. In line with many other businesses, social distancing markers spaced out by six feet will dot transaction areas on the casino floor.