Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells announces partial late June reopening with restrictions

After months of closure due to the coronavirus, Ho-Chunk Gaming announced the reopening of the Wisconsin Dells casino will be June 29, albeit with several restrictions for both guest and employee safety.
The casino announced its reopening June 17, setting operating hours at the Dells location as 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. However, according to Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle, casino staff will go to great lengths to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the casino floor and back of house being smoke free, the casino will require masks for all guests and employees. WhiteEagle said staff will conduct temperature checks for all guests and employees who enter the premises.
“Masks are required for guests,” casino staff said in an informational update to its website. “Temperature checks will be taken. If any of this doesn’t feel comfortable to you, we ask that you visit us at a later date when you do.”
In an effort to maintain CDC social distancing guidelines, the casino will cap guest entry at 1,000, which is less than quarter of the usual capacity according to WhiteEagle. In line with many other businesses, social distancing markers spaced out by six feet will dot transaction areas on the casino floor.
Any employee who comes in contact with guests will wear a face shield, and all employees handling transactions will work behind a plastic partition to deter cross-contamination. The casino also is not set to open in full, keeping many amenities temporarily closed.
“For now, table games, hotel, valet, shuttle service, bingo and all restaurants will not be open,” casino staff said.
More information is available at ho-chunkgaming.com/wisconsindells.
