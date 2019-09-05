Ho-Chunk military members celebrated

A Native American dancer on Thursday celebrates members of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin who served in the U.S. military during an opening ceremony for a Celebration of Freedom event in Portage. The ceremony was part of a series of events this week to recognize local veterans for their service.
